Front-Line Workers and People Over 74 Should Get Shots Next, CDC Panel Says

By

click to enlarge Director of nursing education Loraine Hopkins Pepe, left, administers the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Richard Fine, head of anesthesiology, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Dec. 16, 2020. Striking a compromise between two high-risk population groups, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Sunday to recommend that people 75 and older be next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the United States, along with about 30 million “frontline essential workers,” including emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees. - HANNAH YOON/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Hannah Yoon/The New York Times
Director of nursing education Loraine Hopkins Pepe, left, administers the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Richard Fine, head of anesthesiology, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Dec. 16, 2020. Striking a compromise between two high-risk population groups, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Sunday to recommend that people 75 and older be next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the United States, along with about 30 million “frontline essential workers,” including emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees.

By Abby Goodnough and Jan Hoffman
The New York Times

Striking a compromise between two high-risk population groups, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Sunday to recommend that people 75 and older be next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the United States, along with about 30 million “front-line essential workers,” such as emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees.

The debate about who should receive the vaccine in these early months has grown increasingly urgent as the daily tally of cases has swelled to numbers unimaginable even weeks ago. The country has already begun vaccinating health care workers, and on Monday, CVS and Walgreens are to begin a mass inoculation campaign at the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities. This week roughly 6 million doses of the newly authorized Moderna vaccine are to start arriving at more than 3,700 locations around the country, including many smaller and rural hospitals.


The panel of doctors and public health experts had previously indicated it would recommend a much broader group of Americans defined as essential workers — about 90 million people with jobs designated by a division of the Department of Homeland Security as critical to keeping society functioning — as the next priority population and that older people who live independently should come later.

But in hours of discussion Sunday, the committee members concluded that given the limited initial supply of vaccine and the higher COVID-19 death rate among older Americans, it made more sense to allow the oldest among them to go next, along with workers whose jobs put them "at substantially higher risk of exposure" to the virus.

Other types of essential workers, such as construction and restaurant workers, would qualify for a third wave of prioritization under the panel’s recommendations. The committee members acknowledged that they could not determine a timeline for that next group because they did not know how much demand there would be for the vaccine among the earlier priority groups.

Together, the two groups number about 51 million people. Federal health officials have estimated that there could be enough vaccine supply to inoculate 100 million people before the end of February.

Tags

Trending

COVID-19 sweeps through incarcerated populations in Spokane and Airway Heights
Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset
A holiday streaming guide for unsung Christmas classics, Scrooge-friendly holiday hits and this year's Oscar hopefuls
How Joey Cordeau became king of the mountain
TV specials that will get both parents and kids in the holiday spirit
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Coronavirus

COVID-19 sweeps through incarcerated populations in Spokane and Airway Heights

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The state-run prison is home to hundreds of inmates with COVID-19.

COVID-19 lockdown to last through Jan. 4 in Washington state

By Crosscut

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

The coronavirus is already playing havoc with Gonzaga's season less than two weeks in

By Will Maupin

Mark Few and his Gonzaga players are having a rough go with COVID in the early stages of the season.

Is ‘Natural Immunity’ From COVID Better Than a Vaccine?

By The New York Times

Is ‘Natural Immunity’ From COVID Better Than a Vaccine?
More »

Latest in Nation & World

Moderates Pare Back Stimulus Plan in Hopes of Breaking Stalemate

By The New York Times

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to his office at the Capitol in Washington on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

America Begins Its Most Ambitious Vaccination Campaign

By The New York Times

America Begins Its Most Ambitious Vaccination Campaign

U.S. and States Say Facebook Illegally Crushed Competition

By The New York Times

The sign outside Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., July 15, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission and 48 states accused Facebook on Wednesday, December 9, of becoming a social media monopoly by illegally squashing competition by buying up its rivals.

Is ‘Natural Immunity’ From COVID Better Than a Vaccine?

By The New York Times

Is ‘Natural Immunity’ From COVID Better Than a Vaccine?
More »

Readers also liked…

A Spokane Police detective alleges that he's the one in hot water after pointing out the errors in another cop's work

By Josh Kelety

A seemingly routine traffic stop landed two officers in trouble.

Tensions mount with Iran, single-family zoning isn't cool any more, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One, after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, May 5, 2018. Trump said on May 7 that he was ready to announce whether he would pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, as European officials quietly indicated they had failed to convince the administration that dismantling the accord would be a huge diplomatic error.

What's behind the recent push to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Western states?

By Josh Kelety

A type of psychedelic mushroom found in Washington and Oregon.

The benefits - and potential steep costs - of adding video visitation to Spokane County's jail facilities

By Josh Kelety

Video visitation technology is increasingly prevalent inside America's correctional facilities.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Mirabeau Park Hotel

Through Jan. 2, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation