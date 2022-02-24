Get your veg on with these plant-based meals

click to enlarge Portabello Fries from the Globe - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Portabello Fries from the Globe

It says a lot about the sea change in our region's restaurant scene that finding vegetarian and vegan dishes is more the norm than the exception. For Inlander Restaurant Week diners, there are a number of veg-forward dishes that caught our eye.

Maitake mushrooms have numerous health benefits, but you'll fall in love with the taste of them in BARDENAY's crunchy vegan maitake and cabbage salad with kale, bean sprouts, almonds, bell peppers, carrots and a sweet chili soy dressing.

Green Pacific Northwest lentils are the star of SOUTH PERRY LANTERN's lentil chili, served with a side of their large, cornmeal-based Johnny Cakes, while BARK, A RESCUE PUB incorporates spinach and squash into their ricotta stuffed pasta shells.

Cassoulet is a rustic French dish typically made with sausage, beans and even duck confit. IRON GOAT BREWING's vegan cassoulet offers all the heartiness and depth of flavor of the original dish, yet takes full advantage of the savoriness that grilled vegetables can offer. A topping of bread crumbs and bright, herby gremolata finishes the dish.

Tofu is a traditional animal protein substitute and if you're vegetarian, you've probably had it served any number of ways. If you like it crispy and you're a fan of pasta, head to STEAM PLANT RESTAURANT & BREW PUB for its tofu pasta with a creamy pesto and side of warm baguette.

For dessert, indulge at PROHIBITION GASTROPUB. Its flourless chocolate cake with a rich cream cheese and peanut butter frosting is both vegetarian and gluten-free. Perfect way to end a delicious dining out experience.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Veggie Values"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Restaurant Week

Your Table Is Ready

Tequila clams at Terraza Waterfront Café

Inlander Restaurant Week again partners with Big Table to support local workers in the hospitality industry

Big Table has been helping restaurant workers in crisis since 2009.

You'll anticipate these sweet, third-course treats all meal long

Chocolaté Pots De Crème from Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar

Like a hug for your taste buds, these Restaurant Week dishes are sure to give you the warm fuzzies

Chicken Pot Pie Croquettes from Purgatory Whiskey Bar &amp; Craft Beer
More »
More Restaurant Week »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Skate Ski Intro Lesson @ Mt. Spokane State Park

Sat., Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 24- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation