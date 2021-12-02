Gifts for Board Gamers

The best new games, from a Dune offshoot to extreme Monopoly

By

click to enlarge Dune: Imperium
Dune: Imperium

Every game in the house has been played dozens of times by now, and maybe some pieces are lost. While those games get a chance to collect dust, here are some new games to work into the rotation for your holiday break and beyond. Check Uncle's Games' locations or Figpickels in Coeur d'Alene.

click to enlarge giftguide8-2-4fef0d0714331f87.jpg

BLUEY: SHADOWLANDS

We can't all live up to the dad standards set by Bandit, but we can spend some time re-creating an episode of the Australian cartoon. Like the show, this game is rated for 3 years old and up. Players attempt to stay out of the sun in order to reach the cupcake picnic. Setup includes a plastic palm tree that players spin to change the directions on the game board. Playing Shadowlands is a great excuse to watch the show with — or without — your kids. $15

DUNE: IMPERIUM

This deck-building game includes all the fun of the movie but with much less sand. Yes, there's a chance the movie wasn't your thing, but for those intrigued by asserting capitalism in a foreign territory by using a deck of cards and a game board, this is a hot-ticket game. Estimates for this one- to four-player game say it should take between one and two hours to play, which means you won't spend the last 35 minutes wondering when it will end and needing to use the restroom. The cards themselves are collectible quality, so if you get sick of the game, throw those cards into your Magic: The Gathering deck just to mess with other people. $45-$55, depending on where you find it.

click to enlarge giftguide8-3-febe39f890979ccb.jpg

PHOTOSYNTHESIS

Leave behind those Dune deserts, and go plant some trees! That's the theory behind Blue Orange's Photosynthesis. The age 8-and-up, two- to four-player game asks players to spend time with the life cycle of trees and engage in environmental awareness. It's not just about planting trees, though. Players gain more points for having more trees reach maturity and then giving way for younger trees to take over. Sounds like there's a good lesson to learn. $38

TACO VS BURRITO

If you've thrown burritos or avocados at your loved ones, or you can't decide which Americanized food item is better, this card game is for you. The card-based strategy game was a Kickstarter hit after being invented by a 7-year-old boy. Pour out some hot sauce and act quick: This two- to four-player game takes about 10 minutes to get through, and you should still be on good terms with your family afterward. $20

Trending

click to enlarge giftguide8-5-052a1594f489e849.jpg

MONOPOLY: LONGEST GAME EVER

There are Monopoly games designed for every interest: film franchises, sports teams, cities, other games, and bacon. But what about a game for those players who think they are the best at it and are determined to see every game to its end, instead of just quitting before punches are thrown and you say something you can't take back? Monopoly: Longest Game Ever is designed to create that ultimate winner. You went bankrupt? Tough; you can't quit. The game doesn't end until one player owns everything: every property, every utility, every railroad. The good news is that if that person lands on the right space, they still have to pay taxes on all that equity. It's a game, after all, not real life. The game is recommended for players 8 and up, and if you lose to a preteen, you deserve it. $21

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts for Board Gamers"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Exploring the common ancestry of European holiday desserts — and where to find those sweet treats locally

By Carrie Scozzaro

A chocolate, raspberry and vanilla B&ucirc;che de No&euml;l at the Culinary Stone.

Gifts for Video Gamers

By Claire Munds

Manifold Garden

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Seth Sommerfeld

Almost Famous: Music from the Motion Picture (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set)
More »

Latest in Gift Guide

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Gifts for Video Gamers

By Claire Munds

Manifold Garden

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Seth Sommerfeld

Almost Famous: Music from the Motion Picture (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set)

Gifts for Fantasy Freaks

By Quinn Welsch

Impress your anime-obsessed giftee with a subscription to Crunchyroll.
More »
More Gift Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Mt. Spokane Winter Season Opening Day @ Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Sat., Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

T. J. Tranchell

T.J. Tranchell was born on Halloween, grew up in Utah, and now lives, teaches, and writes in the Pacific Northwest. A former resident of Selah, Washington, Walla Walla and Moscow, Idaho, he now lives in Kennewick. He misses going to horror movies alone. His 2016 book Cry Down Dark was recently named the scariest...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 2- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation