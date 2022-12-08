Gifts for Coffee Fiends

Praise be to coffee, the caffeinated beverage that made science and democracy possible. The drink that now propels the free world began as kahve — loosely "the drink of Araby" — and let's remember that the Islamic world invented modern mathematics (ahem, the word "algebra" comes from the Arabic al-jabr). Before the roasted bean made its way to the rest of the world, people lived in a drunken stupor under the thumb of unenlightened despots. But when London and Paris opened up coffeehouses styled upon the Arab model, people like Isaac Newton and Honoré de Balzac frequented them. It's no coincidence that the world was soon convulsed by scientific, financial and literary revolutions. So do us all a favor, get your loved ones some of these gifts and change the world.

ROAST HOUSE EARTH-FRIENDLY INSTANT COFFEE

There was a time when instant coffee was the nastiest of nasty. Bitter, tongue-coating swill. Not anymore. Now, with the simple addition of piping hot water, you can enjoy a smooth cup of locally roasted coffee — instantly! Spokane's Roast House leads the local pack with its "F Bomb," a full-bodied, chocolate-y brew. Tell your giftee to hold it in reserve when they're too tired, or bummed, to mess with a French press. Take it camping. Keep it at work. Whatever they do, they can rest assured (or get jacked on caffeine) that their cup of joe is quality. $15 • First Avenue Coffee • 1011 W. First Ave. • roasthousecoffee.com

DOMA COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

So you've got a coffee quaffer on your list who can never get enough. Let the wizards at North Idaho's DOMA Coffee Roasting Company help you out with a subscription. Like magic, a bag (or two) of coffee will come straight to your loved one's door every week (or two, or once a month), as whole bean (or for cold brew, espresso, French press, etc.). You can specify a roast, or you can let your giftee revel in variety. Alakazam! Starting at $19.50 • DOMA Coffee Roasting Co. • 6240 E. Seltice Way, Post Falls • domacoffee.com





AEROPRESS GO

Trends in coffee brewing have run the gamut in recent years. Pour over. Cold brew. Chemex. But none have had the staying power like the little cylinder that could, the AeroPress. The BPA-free, nontoxic plastic doohickey has only grown in stature since it was launched at Seattle's CoffeeFest trade show in 2005 by inventor Alan Adler (who also invented the better-than-a-frisbee Aerobie). Nothing beats the versatile coffee brewer when it comes to consistency, potency and durability. Do you want a shot of espresso? The AeroPress can do it. Do you just want one cup of coffee that's not super acidic or bitter? The AeroPress can do it. Do you want to take it with you wherever you go? The AeroPress Go can do it. $40 • The Kitchen Engine • 621 W. Mallon Ave. • thekitchenengine.com

THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS

Michael Pollan has done for food writing what the printing press did for literacy. What do I mean by that? Well, just buy his latest book and have your mind blown wide open to the strange relationship our minds and cultures have with plants. This book has three sections, but it's the middle one — titled "Caffeine" — that will jolt you to vivid awareness of just how drug-addled all of us are. Yes, caffeine's a drug, and 90 percent of humans love it. That bit about coffee being responsible for science and democracy? Let Pollan tell you all about it in caffeinated detail. $18 • Your local bookstore, like BookPeople of Moscow • 521 S. Main St., Moscow • bookpeopleofmoscow.com ♦