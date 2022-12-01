Gifts for Crafty People

What to get the DIYers of the world

By

Those who craft are notoriously good gift givers. There are few other types of people than those who DIY who consistently put the time and care into gifts that we all wish we could. So when it's time to buy for that crafty person in your life, you can gift them something that rivals their thoughtfulness and keeps their creativity flowing. Here are some gift ideas that are sure to bring a smile to the faces of crafters of all levels.

click to enlarge Gifts for Crafty People

CREATE-A-QUILL KIT

These DIY, all-in-one quilling kits produce four gorgeous cards and a bookmark bursting with color and cool designs. Kizuri has kits tailored for both holiday cards and all-occasion cards, so recipients are all set for season's greetings and birthdays alike. The kits include instructions, a quilling pen, tweezers, scissors and vibrant paper strips, and provide ample opportunity to practice and be as creative as possible. This is the perfect gift for anyone who likes to work with their hands and prioritizes the personal touch. $28 • Kizuri • 35 W. Main Ave. • shopkizuri.com

click to enlarge Gifts for Crafty People

CULTURED SEA GLASS PENDANT & EARRINGS SET CLASS

Give the gift of learning something new and fun this holiday season! Spokane's Corbin Art Center hosts a myriad of art classes that range in price, skill level and artistic creations. This cultured sea glass pendant and earrings set class teaches wire wrapping basics and leaves attendees with a unique pendant and earring set that begs to be worn with any and all outfits. The class is for anyone age 12 and up, and there are multiple times and dates for the class coming up in February and March of next year to accommodate for your giftee's personal schedule. $45 • Corbin Art Center • 507 W. Seventh Ave. my.spokanecity.org/recreation/corbin-art/

click to enlarge Gifts for Crafty People

CROCHET KIT

A little stuffed animal is made all the more adorable if you get to make it yourself. Spokane Art Supply has crochet kits that make a mini flamingo, unicorn or llama that are perfect to adorn any desk, dashboard or spot experiencing a cuteness deficit. The kits are recommended for anyone 12 and up, and they come with yarn, fiber fill, a crochet hook, two plastic eyes, a plastic needle and easy instructions. They also come with cute names, like Petals and Mocha, so what's not to love? $11 • Spokane Art Supply • 1303 N. Monroe St. • spokaneartsupply.com







click to enlarge Gifts for Crafty People

ART KIT ON A BUDGET

Got a beginner crafter or someone interested in dipping their toes in some creative water to give to this holiday season? Art Salvage is home to donated or discarded things that are still worthy of making art with. They offer a wide variety of supplies for any and all art endeavors, and make it easy to craft a comprehensive art kit for cheap. From colored pencils and markers to a plethora of paint supplies, Art Salvage can help you gift a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind art kit that will scratch anyone's creative itch. $10-$20 • Art Salvage • 1925 N. Ash St. • artsalvagespokane.com

