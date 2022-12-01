Gifts for Crafty Witches

People don't have to wear head-to-toe black or own a crystal ball to be "witchy." The signs are often subtle: They track the phases of the moon and celebrate solstices. They "set intentions" and mention "rising signs." Even if mystical pursuits aren't in the cards for you, likely you have folks in your life who'd appreciate an esoteric gift: your tarot-reading co-worker, your slightly goth cousin or your sweetie who keeps asking if you know the exact time you were born (relax, she's just trying to read your astrological birth chart). So open your mind — but stay away from Ouija boards, seriously — and allow me, a working witch, to illuminate this weird path.

THE ART OF THE OCCULT

Across cultures and eras, humans have proved we want to peek into the unknown, just a little. Using divination techniques and passed-down knowledge, we keep wading into the murky metaphysical mystery to seek clearer meaning. The word "occult," after all, refers to knowledge about what is hidden, secret. This vibrant, expansive 240-page hardcover coffee book by S. Elizabeth compiles occult-related art and essays in an engaging way. Covering alchemy, sacred geometry, elemental magic, myth and more, The Art of the Occult: A Visual Sourcebook for the Modern Mystic should please both curious beginner and seasoned mystic. $30 • Giant Nerd Books • 607 W. Garland Ave. • giantnerdbooks.com

INCENSE STICKS

When gifting incense, it's wise to select two scents and aim for high quality over quantity. The sticks that'll do the trick are at Swale, a big-hearted, small-town shop on Palouse's Main Street. Swale's apothecary section features seriously natural products from Bellingham's Sea Witch Botanicals. Sea Witch's bamboo incense sticks are dipped in essential oils like cedarwood, fir and frankincense to create dreamy scents that don't reek of chemical fragrance. Gift your spooky someone both the seasonal Krampus and woodsy White Lodge incense blends. $15 for a pack of 20 • Swale • 125 E. Main St., Palouse • swaleaway.com





"FORTUNE TELLER" POSTER

Madame Talbot is a macabre-minded artist out of Astoria, Oregon, who hand-draws contemporary posters and wall art that look plucked from the past. Her eerie, multicolor "Fortune Teller" poster would brighten the future of anyone who practices some form of divination. Locally, you'll find Madame Talbot's artwork at Petunia & Loomis, a friendly goth shop brimming with Stephen King paperbacks, spooky enamel pins and specialty tarot cards like the Garbage Pail Kids deck. $19 • Petunia & Loomis • 421 W. Riverside Ave. • petunialoomis.com

TAROT CARD HOLDERS

Does tarot reading require a card holder to display cards upright? Nope. But would a tarot reader enjoy using one of these celestial-themed wooden card holders from Do It With Soul to help photograph and focus on certain cards? To quote the Magic 8 Ball, "Signs point to yes." A large holder displays about three cards, while a smaller, crescent-shaped holder displays one. The boutique also has a hodgepodge of amulets, pendulums, and witchy jewelry featuring snakes and skulls. $7-$11 • Do It With Soul • 112 S. Cedar St. • instagram.com/doitwithsoul

FULL PALM READING

With her strong sense of humor and light-up magnifying glass, Mystic Marla gives insightful, accurate palm readings that stir up laughter and tears — good tears! — tears of recognition and validation. By examining the lines and fingerprints in your palms, Marla reveals what makes you tick as a person: your upbringing, personality traits, innate strengths and challenges, relationship style and potential. While palmistry won't spell out precisely what the future holds (phew!), a full reading (by appointment) with Marla will deepen self-understanding and empower future choices. $120 • Mystic Marla • 3026 E. Fifth Ave., Suite B • mysticmarla.com ♦