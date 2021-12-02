Gifts for Environmentalists

The perfect presents for your eco-conscious bestie

By

click to enlarge Check out the t-shirts at From Here for the fashionable friend who also wants to show off their love for Mother Earth.
Check out the t-shirts at From Here for the fashionable friend who also wants to show off their love for Mother Earth.

Everyone knows that one person who seems to always be up-to-date on the latest news about sustainability — the environmental enthusiast if you will. Whether that person is a relentless recycler, a sucker for succulents or grows their own goods, searching for sustainable gifts for your eco-conscious best friend or family member might sound like a daunting task. Fear not, there are plenty of local stores stocked with a wide range of gifts sure to satisfy the sweet spot of being both environmentally conscious and fun, from gifts made from recycled materials to those good for the environment.

click to enlarge giftguide10-2-4efdc1ffb81c6862.jpg

SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING BAGS

Boo Radley's is a downtown Spokane shopping staple, filled with treasures galore and something for everyone. For your eco-conscious friend, pick out a Blue Q shopping bag, which is made from 95 percent post-consumer material and features bright colors and quirky designs, so there is no shortage of options. Not only do 1 percent of sales of Blue Q bags support environmental initiatives around the world, but having an extra tote bag for grocery shopping is always helpful for reducing waste. $13Boo Radley's • 232 N. Howard St.

PERSONABLE POTTED PLANTS

I'm willing to bet that anyone who is environmentally conscious also has an affinity for plants, so make your way to Fern Plant Shop, where you can select the perfect plant and pot to match. There are a host of colors, shapes, sizes and styles of pots, so you can choose one that best suits the person on your list. Fern Plant Shop will even transplant for free, so you don't have to worry about actually getting the plant into whatever pot you select, and it will be all ready to go home to its new plant parent. $6-$45Fern Plant Shop1526 W. Riverside Ave. and 309 W. Second Ave., Spokane • 211 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene

ARTSY ARTISAN T-SHIRTS

Shopping at From Here is a great way to support local artists, and everything in the store is either designed or handmade locally. Many of the items also feature nature themes, from prints to jewelry made of hand-pressed flowers, to clothing adorned with designs of various local plants. Opt for either a cozy sweatshirt or T-shirt with naturey patterns for the fashionable friend who also wants to show off their love for Mother Earth. $28From Here808 W. Main Ave., Ste. 251

click to enlarge giftguide10-3-e9c4e531273b5ce2.jpg

HAND-POURED CANDLES

Winter nights are long and dark, so bring someone an extra bit of brightness this holiday season with a good scented candle. Anchored Northwest, a local business known for its hand-made candles, offers plenty of scents to fit every occasion or season. A great choice for your environmentally oriented friend, these candles are made from soy wax, which is biodegradable and made from renewable resources, and burns cleaner and longer than regular paraffin wax candles. Anchored Northwest candles also feature a wooden wick made from sustainable U.S. forests and don't contain any dyes or stearic acid. $19.50Anchored Northwest2324 E. Euclid Ave.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts for Environmentalists"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Exploring the common ancestry of European holiday desserts — and where to find those sweet treats locally

By Carrie Scozzaro

A chocolate, raspberry and vanilla B&ucirc;che de No&euml;l at the Culinary Stone.

Gifts for Video Gamers

By Claire Munds

Manifold Garden

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Seth Sommerfeld

Almost Famous: Music from the Motion Picture (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set)
More »

Latest in Gift Guide

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

Gifts for Video Gamers

By Claire Munds

Manifold Garden

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Seth Sommerfeld

Almost Famous: Music from the Motion Picture (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set)

Gifts for Fantasy Freaks

By Quinn Welsch

Impress your anime-obsessed giftee with a subscription to Crunchyroll.
More »
More Gift Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Colfax Winterfest

Colfax Winterfest @ Colfax Chamber of Commerce

Sat., Dec. 4, 12-6:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 2- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation