Gifts for Environmentalists

Everyone knows that one person who seems to always be up-to-date on the latest news about sustainability — the environmental enthusiast if you will. Whether that person is a relentless recycler, a sucker for succulents or grows their own goods, searching for sustainable gifts for your eco-conscious best friend or family member might sound like a daunting task. Fear not, there are plenty of local stores stocked with a wide range of gifts sure to satisfy the sweet spot of being both environmentally conscious and fun, from gifts made from recycled materials to those good for the environment.

SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING BAGS

Boo Radley's is a downtown Spokane shopping staple, filled with treasures galore and something for everyone. For your eco-conscious friend, pick out a Blue Q shopping bag, which is made from 95 percent post-consumer material and features bright colors and quirky designs, so there is no shortage of options. Not only do 1 percent of sales of Blue Q bags support environmental initiatives around the world, but having an extra tote bag for grocery shopping is always helpful for reducing waste.

PERSONABLE POTTED PLANTS

I'm willing to bet that anyone who is environmentally conscious also has an affinity for plants, so make your way to Fern Plant Shop, where you can select the perfect plant and pot to match. There are a host of colors, shapes, sizes and styles of pots, so you can choose one that best suits the person on your list. Fern Plant Shop will even transplant for free, so you don't have to worry about actually getting the plant into whatever pot you select, and it will be all ready to go home to its new plant parent.

ARTSY ARTISAN T-SHIRTS

Shopping at From Here is a great way to support local artists, and everything in the store is either designed or handmade locally. Many of the items also feature nature themes, from prints to jewelry made of hand-pressed flowers, to clothing adorned with designs of various local plants. Opt for either a cozy sweatshirt or T-shirt with naturey patterns for the fashionable friend who also wants to show off their love for Mother Earth.

HAND-POURED CANDLES

Winter nights are long and dark, so bring someone an extra bit of brightness this holiday season with a good scented candle. Anchored Northwest, a local business known for its hand-made candles, offers plenty of scents to fit every occasion or season. A great choice for your environmentally oriented friend, these candles are made from soy wax, which is biodegradable and made from renewable resources, and burns cleaner and longer than regular paraffin wax candles. Anchored Northwest candles also feature a wooden wick made from sustainable U.S. forests and don't contain any dyes or stearic acid.

