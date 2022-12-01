Gifts for Fashion Forward Folks

Considering they're probably more on-trend than most people around them, fashionable friends and family can be intimidating to shop for. Fret no longer, we're here to help guide you through what can seem like a daunting process!

LIP CARE KIT

This gift is the perfect pick for the "It girl" who always takes an opportunity to pamper herself. Self-care is step one in her regiment, and she's always down for a spa night. In Kendall Yards, Boutique Bleu is one of many local havens for gifting needs this holiday season. Shop their Sara Happ lip care line, now in store, and pick up a bundle of lip scrubs, masks and glosses. The pretty packaging is sure to fit the "clean girl aesthetic." $24-$34 • Boutique Bleu • 1184 W. Summit Pkwy. • boutiquebleuonline.com

ETHICALLY SOURCED ACCESSORIES

Shopping Fair Trade, handmade and locally owned is a guilt-free and ethical option. We can't all change the world, but Kizuri is a great find for fashionable and socially conscious friends. Kizuri represents over 40 countries and cultures through their products and is supportive of women artisans. With a handmade gift like these heart-embellished fingerless knit gloves ($24), made in Nepal, you can present a one-of-a-kind, cozy gift straight from the heart. $24 • Kizuri • 35 W. Main Ave. • shopkizuri.com

DOM+BOMB STREETWEAR

Spokane fashion company dom+bomb throws conformity out the window and is committed to being the perfect fit for all shapes and sizes. The brand's clothes go beyond just looking fashion-forward, as many of its pieces share important messages about inclusion while also supporting the de-gendering of fashion and pushing for size inclusivity. Because dom+bomb carries sizes from XS-5XL, there's no need to panic about finding a specific or perfect fit. Shop their streetwear collection's separates and accessories for the perfect gift, and to be an ally to this local Black-, queer- and female-owned fashion line.

"FOREVER" JEWELRY

This gift is for that one friend who's afraid of commitment, but is ready to start dipping their toe in the pool of permanence. Newly opened in downtown Spokane this year, Simple Wildflower Boutique is now offering permanent jewelry and is ready to hold the hands of customers through this innovative process. You can start by purchasing a gift card, and the boutique's staff will walk the recipient through the rest. Permanent jewelry is custom fitted to the wearer and then laser-welded on. Of course it can be taken off eventually, but not by any easy means. $65-$150 • Simple Wildflower Boutique • 112 S. Monroe St. • simplewildflower.com

KIDS' SPOKANE GOAT TEE

Kiddos can be fashion forward, too! The Pacific Northwest Dream, a newer shop in River Park Square, is an obvious choice for locals who love where they live. With fun prints — all designed by artist owner, Corinna Ren — and comfy threads, kids can sport their PNW pride anywhere. (The shop has adult sizes and styles, too!) Choose from a variety of prints, colors and styles, including this quintessential Spokane motif with the Garbage Goat, the Monroe Street Bridge, and the Pavilion. Other fabric designs are inspired by nature, from flowers to animals. $55 • The Pacific Northwest Dream • 808 W. Main Ave. • thepnwdream.com ♦