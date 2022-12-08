Gifts for Foodies

Your favorite foodie takes more photos of food than of family, is as enthusiastic about haute cuisine as they are about hole-in-the-wall food joints, and has been known to plan an entire week's vacation around interesting places to eat. The food-obsessed on your list might be a whiz in the kitchen, in the garden or on the internet scouring the next "big thing" in food. Either way, these gifts will be a tasty treat.

IDAHO PREFERRED GIFT BOX

The Idaho Preferred gift box confirms that the Gem State produces a variety of food products besides spuds. Idaho Preferred, a state-run program promoting Idaho agriculture, has two boxes available, with items like Boise's Starlight Herb and Spice and an Idaho-shaped chocolate bar from Weiser Candy Company. While we think North Idaho producers are underrepresented here — what about Athol Orchards syrups, Gem Berry huckleberry items or Snacktivist gluten-free mixes? — the inclusion of Northern Latitude Foods' Coeur d'Alene Wild Rice in one of the boxes is a good start. $65 plus shipping • idahopreferred.com

HEAVENLY BLUE CORN HOTCAKES MIX

Christ Kitchen is one of the many Spokane-area organizations whose mission is to help people, particularly women, living in poverty earn vital skills through its many food-related programs. Go online or visit its North Monroe Street location to shop for dessert, soup, snack and other mixes, like the breakfast hotcake mix with organic blue cornmeal. Or, until Dec. 23, visit Christ Kitchen's pop-up shop inside River Park Square. $6.50 • 2410 N. Monroe St. • christkitchen.org











INLAID ROLLING PIN

In some ways, baking tools haven't changed all that much over the centuries. The rolling pin your great-grandma had is probably as good as or better than anything you can buy now. Moscow-based woodworker Ed Krumpe crafts rolling pins with precise patterns of inlaid, multicolored wood that the next generation of bakers will treasure, too. They even come with their own stand. $300 • The Art Spirit Gallery • 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene • theartspiritgallery.com

DILL PICKLE LIP BALM

Is the person on your gift list a freak for fermented foods? A believer in brine? Make a trip to Sandpoint for pickle-related novelties like earrings resembling sliced pickles and clothing like the "I'm Kind of a Big Dill" onesie (adorable!). And for long-lasting pickle flavor you can lick at your leisure, the dill pickle lip balm is guaranteed to make you pucker just thinking about it. $4.95 • The Pickled Kitchen • 312 N. First Ave., Sandpoint, thepickledkitchen.net

CUSTOM KITCHEN KNIFE

Before there was Walmart, there were artisan makers like bladesmiths whose creations could, with a little maintenance, still do the job several hundred years later. That's the tradition channeled by Colbert-based Brock Woodson, whose Woodson Knife Co. custom knives feature ornate handles and elaborately formed blades. Ask to see his "maiden's hair" Damascus cook's knife at the Kitchen Engine, which also offers a cut-rate knife-sharpening deal. $250-$1,375 • The Kitchen Engine • 621 W. Mallon Ave. • thekitchenengine.com • Also at woodsonknifeco.com ♦