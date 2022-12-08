Gifts for Home Bartenders

While a bottle of [insert locally made cider, wine, beer, or spirit here] is one of the easiest gift options for many reasons — not limited to the plentiful options for said goods made right here in the Inland Northwest — their inherent nature is fleeting. When that bottle is empty, it's gone... forever. We also know most of you don't need much help to find a great bottle of wine (from Arbor Crest, Barrister, Craftsman Cellars, Latah Creek or Maryhill, et al.) or perhaps some (Dry Fly) spirits, to brighten your booze-appreciating giftees' holiday (in more ways than one!), so we stretched ourselves a little further to come up with the following suggestions.

MITTEN KOOZIE

If you don't have a pair of gloves or a koozie on hand and find yourself drinking outside in the cold, as some are wont to do while gathered around a fire pit apres ski, brace yourself for frozen hands. On the flip side, with one of these ingenious koozie-meets-mitten creations by local maker Craftily Concocted, you needn't worry about a thing! With a variety of super-soft yarn colors to choose from, this hand-crocheted mitten does double duty to keep your giftee's drinking hand warm and makes sure their beverage — whether in a can, bottle, travel cup or even a wine glass — is both secure and handy. To find these mitts in person, head to the following link for Craftily Concocted's local holiday market schedule. $20-$25 • craftilyconcocted.com/events

VINTAGE GLASSWARE

Elevate your recipient's home bar setup with a set of swanky vintage glassware. Nearly endless possibilities for any taste, budget or beverage preference can be found for this one-of-a-kind gift choice. Among the region's dozens of curated vintage stores, glassware sets are always in ample supply, whether you seek metallic-embellished midcentury highball glasses or tinted tumblers, plus accessories like drink shakers, ice buckets and more. You and your gift recipient will soon be drinking in style, maybe even as soon as they unwrap this ultra-classy gift. Prices vary • Local shops to check out: Tossed & Found, Boulevard Mercantile, Vibe, Blue Cat Vintage, Market Street Antiques, 1889 Salvage Co., Finn Boy

CRAFT SYRUPS

Whether your giftee loves to whip up a simple old fashioned or vodka soda, or prefers the complexity of a multi-spirit concoction, the small-batch syrups from locally owned Side Hustle Syrups do the job beautifully. Classic flavors include orange vanilla and lemon lavender, plus festive favorites such as spiced cranberry. Side Hustle's alcohol-free lineup can also be used in beverages like tea, soda and coffee for an extra punch. Find 8-ounce bottles online, at select local retailers (list at link) and at the company's Spokane Valley flagship bar and retail shop, the Boneyard. $13-$14 each • Side Hustle Syrups • sidehustlesyrups.com





RAISING THE BAR GOODS

Give your mixologist the freedom of choice with a gift certificate from locally owned venture Raising the Bar, which offers an array of barware, bartending accessories, DIY bitters kits, and even cocktail classes, tours and private events. Owned by Spokane cocktail expert and hospitality historian Renee Cebula, Raising the Bar is a go-to for anyone seeking to learn more about making cocktails, America's drinking history and more. She often teams up with fellow bartenders in the area, like the team at Hogwash Whiskey Den in downtown Spokane, to co-host hands-on cocktail classes. Gift certificates available from $25-$250 • raisingthebarnw.com ♦