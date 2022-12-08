Gifts for Jet-setters

There's an art to purchasing gifts for the person in your life who's always on the go. It's impossible to ask them in person what they'd like, and your text messages asking for gift ideas always seem to deliver hours late. (Curse you, airplane mode!) While it may seem like they have their packing routine down pat, they could do with these few extra items that will improve their travel experience and make them wonder why they ever went without them in the first place.

PERSONALIZED JOURNAL

Travelers are always posting photos of sprawling beaches and historical landmarks on their social media accounts, but what about documenting the trip solely for themselves? Local book artist Mel Hewitt's "Make It Mine" journals feature 112 pages of paper for the globetrotter in your life to document their travel adventures, woes and excursions. Choose from a multitude of colors, letter styles and paper options in order to make it something uniquely theirs that they can show off to everyone around the world as they fill it with memories from their travels. Choose the first letter of their name or the letter P, standing for "Please Come Home For Once In Your Life — Your Family Misses You." $45 • melismaking.com

VINTAGE LUGGAGE

Nothing screams "I'm a mysterious out-of-towner" like a piece of fabulous vintage luggage. Give the gift of main character vibes and a killer accessory all in one. Lucky for you, Spokane has myriad vintage stores to choose from when it comes to picking out the perfect suitcase, so you'll have no problem finding one that represents your friend's personality best. Just make sure it can fit in that overhead compartment or the space under the seat in front of them. Prices vary • Local vintage stores to check out: Teleport Vintage + Co., Blue Cat Vintage, Boulevard Mercantile, 1889 Salvage Co., Midtown Home & Vintage Market

WORRY WALLET

With connecting flights, layovers and Uber rides, there are plenty of spots to possibly misplace a wallet. Craft and Lore, an independent workshop out of North Idaho, can't stop anyone from losing their wallet, but they can make the hunt for it a bit easier. Their Worry Wallet has a space for an Apple AirTag to fit into, ensuring that even if your on-the-go friend misplaces their wallet, they'll hopefully be able to track it down without too much hassle. $70 • craftandlore.com

SPO-CAN SHIRT

If this jet-setter is traveling anywhere outside the Inland Northwest, a Spo-Can shirt is going to be a useful tool as well as a fashion statement. They can put on this shirt when they don't feel like explaining the pronunciation of their hometown to every new person they meet. If they encounter someone who pronounces Spokane like "Spo-Cane," a nonverbal pointing gesture in the direction of their shirt is all they'll have to do to get the stranger on the right track. $44 • From Here • 808 W. Main Ave. • fromherespokane.com ♦