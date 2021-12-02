Gifts for Music Lovers

The problem with buying for music fans: Albums are the easiest gift, but they tend to already own all the records they're passionate about. Sure, you could buy them some new tunes you think they'd dig, but that's always a risk. With that in mind, here are a few vinyl options they're unlikely to already have in their catalogs, plus some more outside-the-box ideas.
VINYL
THE ROLLING STONES, TATTOO YOU (40TH ANNIVERSARY REMASTERED 5 LP BOX SET)
ALMOST FAMOUS: MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE (20TH ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE BOX SET)
BO BURNHAM, INSIDE (VINYL)You can finally physically bring Inside inside. Bo Burnham's Netflix musical film/comedy special might be the only meaningful piece of pandemic art to date. The album surprisingly stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for a few months based only on streaming numbers, thanks to the catchy and emotionally cutting digital-age humor of "Welcome to the Internet" and "All Eyes On Me" (plus the incredibly TikTok-able "Bezos I"). Now it's finally a tangible product for our intangible times. $35 • Releases Dec. 17
BOOKS
THE STORYTELLER: TALES OF LIFE AND MUSIC BY DAVE GROHLIt's too bad Dave Grohl doesn't have any stories to tell. What's that you say? He actually grew up around the thriving Washington, D.C., hardcore punk scene, became the drummer in Nirvana as they created a cultural moment and became the biggest band in the world, then turned his self-recorded solo project Foo Fighters into another one of the biggest bands in the world, and met every major music star along the way?! OK, fine, yeah. His new memoir might have an interesting story or two... $30 • Auntie's Bookstore
MUSIC IS HISTORY BY QUESTLOVEAs anyone who saw his documentary Summer of Soul can attest, Questlove is a viable musical historian. In his new book, Music Is History, he picks one song for each of the past 40 years (starting in 1971) and uses it as a lens through which culture, politics, race and the music of the moment can be viewed. Considering how much of our own personal history and memories can be tied to the music we were listening to in a given year, the book's structure really makes sense as a framework for analysis. $30 • Auntie's Bookstore
SELLOUT: THE MAJOR-LABEL FEEDING FRENZY THAT SWEPT EMO, PUNK, AND HARDCORE (1994-2007) BY DAN OZZIThere's no dirtier word in the punk rock lexicon than "sellout." Music journalist Dan Ozzi digs deep into the last pre-streaming industry boom period for the genre by telling the stories of the major label debut albums from 11 of the era's most notable bands — ranging from the massive successes (Green Day, My Chemical Romance) to the commercial failures (Jawbreaker, The Distillers), and even the bands that flopped only to rebound (Jimmy Eat World). $28 • Auntie's Bookstore
MISCELLANEOUS
TEXSENS BLUETOOTH COLOR-CHANGING LIGHTBULB SPEAKERTexsens is here to answer the musical question: Why can't I listen to Lorde's "Green Light" on a green light bulb? Yes, this eight-watt LED bulb has a built-in bluetooth speaker and adjustable color wheel (controlled via app) to turn any space into your own private dance club. Snag multiple lightbulbs for a surround sound (and color) experience. $30, texsens.com
VINYL RECORD COASTERSEtsy shop 2VinylCats came up with the perfect solution for what to do with old beat-up vinyl records — pop out the center with the album info labeling and turn them into drink coasters. Sold in sets of four, these nostalgia-packed colorful creations come in a variety of genres: '70s classic rock, jazz, country, British Invasion, folk, R&B, and even Christmas. It's certainly the coolest place to rest your cool drinks. $25 • etsy.com/shop/2VinylCats
CUSTOM SONG WOOD CARVINGLooking for a way to represent someone's favorite song? Georgia artists Jenny Lee and Justin Roberts came up with a gorgeous solution in the form of their custom-made wood carvings of sound waves. The couple will transform any tune into a hangable piece of art (28 by 8 inches) finished with a black or walnut stain. You can further personalize things with customized wording above and below the wavelength, be it the artist/title info, lyrics, or your own heartfelt message. $250 • uncommongoods.com
MUSIC GENIUS PLAYING CARDSEven if you're not a card shark, the Music Genius deck of cards is rad simply as a work of art. Illustrator Rick Lee divides 54 musical icons into suits — pop for hearts (Prince, Madonna, Beyoncé), blues/soul/R&B for clubs (Billie Holiday, B.B. King, Winehouse), folk/country for diamonds (Cash, Dylan, Dolly), rock for spades (Elvis, Springsteen, Cobain), and jokers (Bowie and Bjork) — creating a vividly drawn cast for the most sonically diverse game of Go Fish around. $10 • ucommongoods.com
KARAOKE MICROPHONE SPEAKERAn underdiscussed heartbreaking loss during COVID times? Karaoke bars. But you can make anywhere your karaoke stage for friends and/or family with this combination bluetooth microphone and speaker. Connect to your phone and hear music blast out of the side speakers, then belt along with controls to tweak your voice's treble, bass, and echo. (I call dibs on singing "Wrecking Ball.") $50 • uncommongoods.com