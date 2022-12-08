Gifts for Music Lovers

As music lovers, there are many ways we can interact with the sonic medium. We can listen. We can watch it live. We can play it. We can rep it with artistic and textile representations. If you have some music fanatics in your life to shop for this holiday season, here are a few gift options that rock.

NIRVANA AT SPOKANE COLISEUM SHIRT & PRINT

While Seattle was certainly the '90s grunge capital, don't forget that the music traveled over to the Inland Northwest, too. Be a total dish when you're swingin' on the flippity-flop by acquiring this Vintage Print T-shirt commemorating Nirvana's 1994 tour stop at Spokane Coliseum. Even if you didn't attend the show, it's a cool way to have a more localized connection to the rock legends (the design is also available in poster form). And if Nirvana isn't your jam, the shop also has print and shirt designs honoring local record store 4000 Holes and all-ages concert hub the Big Dipper. $30-$35 • Vintage Print + Neon • 914 W. Garland Ave. • etsy.com/shop/VintagePrintNW

McCARTNEY I II II BOX SET

For thousands of Spokanites, the musical highlight of 2022 had to be Paul McCartney's tour-opening concert at Spokane Arena. The epic concert was a euphoric life-affirming experience for many Beatlemaniacs, and the career-spanning marathon setlist touched on both his timeless Beatles classics and his prolific solo work. If a music lover in your life just has got to have more Sir Paul in their life, head to the vinyl paradise of 4000 Holes and pick up a copy of his new McCartney I II II box set, which features his eponymous solo albums on 180 gram vinyl with photo prints and notes on the records from McCartney. (If you're more into Paul's work with that band of loveable lads from Liverpool, 4000 Holes also has the newly released Revolver box set.) $90 • 4000 Holes • 1610 N. Monroe St. • facebook.com/Bob4000Angel

WOODEN MUSIC BOWLS

One of the beautiful things about music is its inherent intangibility. You can hear and even feel music's sonic vibrations, yet you can never actually hold and keep them. But there's beauty to be found in representing those musical moments we treasure. Enter Spokane artist Steve Whitford of Whits End Wood Works, who hand makes exquisite bowls with musical notations wood-burned around the rims. You can find his versions of songs like "Hallelujah" and "What a Wonderful World" on display and for sale at Pottery Place Plus. He's also available to commission one of your favorite songs on a custom bowl, making the intangible at least somewhat tangible. Typically $79-$149 • Pottery Place Plus • 203 N. Washington St. • Contact at whitsendwoodworks@gmail.com

CONCERT TICKETS

You know what music lovers tend to love? Seeing live music. There's an array of Inland Northwest shows on the horizon that warrant snagging advanced tickets. Spokane Arena offers up '80s rock hitmakers Journey (April 14) and modern country superstar Kane Brown (May 18). One of the best indie rock bands on the planet, Alvvays will stop at the Knitting Factory in the spring (March 13). For more of an edge, guitar icon Jerry Cantrell heads to the Fox (March 31) and lit-punks Titus Andronicus visit Lucky You (March 8). And if you're already planning out some summer shows, the Highwomen (June 11), Dead & Company (July 7-8), and EDM festival Beyond Wonderland (June 17-18) already have dates set at the Gorge. Prices vary

CASK DRUM CRAFT DRUMS

As detailed earlier this year in the pages of the Inlander, some of the finest steam-bent drums in the world are crafted right in our very own backyard. Drummaker Micah Doering and his crew create instruments that are works of art. They can make custom kits or single drums that can range from a few hundred dollars for a banging snare to thousands of dollars for a one-of-a-kind kit (they currently have some snares available to buy now at $749). It's certainly not a cheap gift, but if you have a drummer in your life, it's a worthwhile long-term investment in quality local craftsmanship. Prices vary • caskdrumcraft.com ♦