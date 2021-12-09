Gifts For People Who Value Experiences

How to satisfy someone who really doesn't want any more stuff

By

Take to the skies via zipline.
Take to the skies via zipline.

Is your loved one a minimalist who frustratingly lives in a spotless apartment that's ready for a TV crew to show up at any moment? Or are they just someone who enjoys adventures more than trinkets? Wherever that person falls on the spectrum of people who don't like "things," there are still many Inland Northwest gifts they can appreciate. Whether they like hot or cold weather, easy or vigorous exercise, there's something for everyone in the region's bountiful outdoors.

ZIPLINE BY LAKE COEUR D'ALENE

From testing out the aerial experience of ziplining on a four-line tour ($79), where most lines are closer to the ground, to an epic seven-line tour ($109) that has you soaring over a valley with a beautiful view of Lake Coeur d'Alene, Timberline Adventures has thrilling choices to push you out of your comfort zone and up into the trees. Other tour options include lunch or snacks. Ewok costumes not included. $79-$139Timberline Adventuresziptimberline.com

KAYAK LAKE PEND OREILLE

Kayak rentals from Outdoor Experience in downtown Sandpoint are a great way to get out on breathtaking Lake Pend Oreille before committing to a boat of your own. Rent your adventurer a kayak for two hours ($40) or the whole day ($65) and give them the gift of sightseeing from an angle you won't find anywhere but on the water. $40-$65Outdoor Experience314 N. First Ave., Sandpoint

SNOWSHOE THE INLAND NORTHWEST

With tours that include transportation, snowshoes and poles, along with excellent guides to lead the way, Spokane Parks and Recreation helps beginners and intermediate snowshoers alike get out into the wonderful Inland Northwest. Tours range from $29 to $49 and vary in length from several hours to daylong adventures. Pretty much every trip involves going somewhere that's a fair distance outside of the city (via provided transportation), so plan for the day to be filled with fun in the snow as well as fun with good company on the bus. $29-$49Spokane Parks and Recreationmy.spokanecity.org/recreation

Trending

FOSSIL HUNTING

Do you have a wannabe Indiana Jones on your hands? Plan a trip to hunt for fossils near the Stonerose Interpretive Center in Republic, Washington, next summer. You can hunt all day for fossils ($15 for adults) and, if needed, the center also offers hammers and chisels for rent ($5). Don't worry about this trip cluttering up your home as you're only able to take home up to three fossils that you find. But, should your loved one happen upon a fossil the center has never seen before, the find will be kept at the site and catalogued, with your loved one potentially getting credit in a scientific journal for the discovery! $15Stonerose Interpretive Center15 N. Clark Ave., Republic

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts For People Who Value Experiences"

Tags

