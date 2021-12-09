Gifts for Pets & Pet Lovers

Toys and treats for furry friends, and wearable swag for their paw-rents

By

click to enlarge giftguide1-1-62016498521141b8.jpg

Pets are just as important as the people on your holiday list. But if you're shopping for an animal-loving human, we have a few suggestions for them, too. Impress those folks even more by gifting something to them and their fur baby.

KITTY CANTINA SWAG

click to enlarge giftguide1-2-abad001bcd42caeb.jpg
Cat people like to show off their feline loyalty loudly and proudly. The edgy and stylish designs featured on a collection of T-shirts, stickers, hats and more from Spokane's first and only cat cafe, Kitty Cantina, fit that bill purr-fectly. Among some of the sassy styles is a shirt screen-printed with a cat in a litter box and the phrase "trying to get my shit together," and the "Cat MILF AF" baseball raglan. Other items like mugs and cat toys are also sold in-person at the shop. Gift cards for a visit to the cafe and its connected cat room are also easy-peasy gifts for the cat peeps in your life. Even shop online for some of the aforementioned Kitty Cantina gear. Best of all? A portion of all proceeds helps sponsor adoption fees for "disadvantaged" kitties at the cafe! $3.50-$48 • Spokane Kitty Cantina • 6704 N. Nevada St. • kittycantina.com

FLUFF & TUFF TOYS

click to enlarge giftguide1-3-97871f5dc929a3ba.jpg
Many dogs have never met a stuffy they didn't want to immediately destroy, filling the house with puffs of snowy white polyester in the process. This line of toys, however, might make that a pretty steep challenge, according to the savvy staff at Urban Canine. Made with super sturdy fabrics, fillings and construction, these cute buddies should last longer than usual. With various sizes and adorable designs to choose from — turtles, sharks, penguins, kangaroos, dinos and more — you'll be tempted to get a backup or two. $10-$20 • Urban Canine • 6320 N. Ash St. and 2915 E. 29th Ave., Spokane • theurbancanine.com

FETCH BARKERY TREATS

click to enlarge giftguide1-4-a823ce4762bda29b.jpg
Dogs aren't known for being picky eaters, so that's where well-meaning pet parents need to have their best interests and health in mind. For a special holiday treat (and any other time of the year), local Fetch Barkery offers a range of scratch-made goodies, like doggie biscuits, pup-friendly "donuts," "pupzels" and even festive "reindeer poop." Custom dog cakes are also a year-round specialty at Fetch. Find Fetch's 1958 treat trailer named Doty this holiday season at several area markets: Riverfront's Winter Market (Dec. 15 and 22 from 3-7 pm), the Wonder Building's Winter Market (Dec. 11 and 18 from 10 am-2 pm) and in Manito Park near the Mirror Pond every Sunday from 9 am-1 pm. $3-$38 • Fetch Barkery • Preorder at fetchbarkeryspokane.com

CUSTOM PET NECKLACE

Cats, dogs, chinchillas, hedgehogs, horses, hamsters, bearded dragons, ducks, pigs, ferrets and more — Spokane-based custom jewelry maker Ivy By Design has a necklace pendant for all these species and even more. With options for every price point, and the choice to customize a piece by getting your pets' name engraved on it, these special pieces are keepsakes to be worn for years to come. Each necklace (pick your metal finish, chain length, pendant size, font and more) is made in the 11-year-old jewelry studio's Hillyard shop, says owner Ivy Presho, and while local pickup isn't available, all orders ship the next business day — a boon for last-minute shoppers. $34-$93 • Ivy By Design • etsy.com/shop/IvyByDesign

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts for Pets & Pet Lovers"

The modern Christmas carol was arguably born right here in Bing Crosby's Spokane

