Gifts for Pets & Pet Lovers

Pets are just as important as the people on your holiday list. But if you're shopping for an animal-loving human, we have a few suggestions for them, too. Impress those folks even more by gifting something to them and their fur baby.
KITTY CANTINA SWAGCat people like to show off their feline loyalty loudly and proudly. The edgy and stylish designs featured on a collection of T-shirts, stickers, hats and more from Spokane's first and only cat cafe, Kitty Cantina, fit that bill purr-fectly. Among some of the sassy styles is a shirt screen-printed with a cat in a litter box and the phrase "trying to get my shit together," and the "Cat MILF AF" baseball raglan. Other items like mugs and cat toys are also sold in-person at the shop. Gift cards for a visit to the cafe and its connected cat room are also easy-peasy gifts for the cat peeps in your life. Even shop online for some of the aforementioned Kitty Cantina gear. Best of all? A portion of all proceeds helps sponsor adoption fees for "disadvantaged" kitties at the cafe! $3.50-$48 • Spokane Kitty Cantina • 6704 N. Nevada St. • kittycantina.com
FLUFF & TUFF TOYSMany dogs have never met a stuffy they didn't want to immediately destroy, filling the house with puffs of snowy white polyester in the process. This line of toys, however, might make that a pretty steep challenge, according to the savvy staff at Urban Canine. Made with super sturdy fabrics, fillings and construction, these cute buddies should last longer than usual. With various sizes and adorable designs to choose from — turtles, sharks, penguins, kangaroos, dinos and more — you'll be tempted to get a backup or two. $10-$20 • Urban Canine • 6320 N. Ash St. and 2915 E. 29th Ave., Spokane • theurbancanine.com
FETCH BARKERY TREATS
CUSTOM PET NECKLACECats, dogs, chinchillas, hedgehogs, horses, hamsters, bearded dragons, ducks, pigs, ferrets and more — Spokane-based custom jewelry maker Ivy By Design has a necklace pendant for all these species and even more. With options for every price point, and the choice to customize a piece by getting your pets' name engraved on it, these special pieces are keepsakes to be worn for years to come. Each necklace (pick your metal finish, chain length, pendant size, font and more) is made in the 11-year-old jewelry studio's Hillyard shop, says owner Ivy Presho, and while local pickup isn't available, all orders ship the next business day — a boon for last-minute shoppers. $34-$93 • Ivy By Design • etsy.com/shop/IvyByDesign ♦