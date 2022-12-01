Gifts for PNW Transplants

Consider these picks for those new to the area

By

Each region of the country has its own defining, cultural quirks. Moving from one place to another often entails adapting some of these trademarks, whether that's wearing plaid flannels and winter boots as a fashion statement, or something entirely different. For those with friends and family who've more recently arrived in the Pacific Northwest and want to show off their newfound regional pride, here are some suggestions.

click to enlarge Gifts for PNW Transplants

THE GREAT PNW SWAG

Anyone walking the streets of the Inland Northwest will quickly spot a few items of clothing that almost everyone owns, especially in the winter, including beanies, hats and hoodies. A minimalist but bold "Upper Left USA" sweater or a hat or shirt with The Great PNW's logo and colorful mountain-inspired artwork are the perfect way to spice up these signature pieces for the PNW newbies in your life. If your recipient is more fond of using stickers or socks to show off their new home, the Great PNW has you covered with a ton of vibrant and unique items that capture the true essence of the region. $3.75-$70The Great PNW808 W. Main Ave.thegreatpnw.com

click to enlarge Gifts for PNW Transplants

BUNGALOW CANDLE STUDIO CANDLES

Scents can ignite a variety of different feelings of nostalgia and comfort, or remind us of the place we call home. Bungalow Candle Studio has a line of candles and wax melts inspired by the Pacific and Inland Northwest, so if your recipient is new to the area completely or already holds fond memories from past adventures in the region, these candles are the perfect way to gift them a warm and fuzzy feeling that coincides with being at home during the holidays. Bungalow's candles and wax melts are made with soy wax, essential oils and nontoxic fragrances that make them last longer and safer for you and your pets. $8-$36Bungalow Candle Studiobungalowcandlestudio.com

click to enlarge Gifts for PNW Transplants

EVANS BROTHERS COFFEE ROASTERS GLASSWARE

Coffee is a beverage that defines life in the Inland Northwest. Every few blocks there's at least one drive-through or sit-down coffee shop in Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle. While getting a cup of joe from one of these shops is a daily routine for many, snow and icy roads can necessitate coffee brewing at home. Buying a mug with the Evans Brothers logo or a clear and sleek pint glass for iced coffee drinkers can be perfect for your friends and family with a barista inclination. $12-$36Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters524 Church St., Sandpoint, 504 E. Sherman Ave., CDA, and 835 N. Post St., Spokaneevansbrotherscoffee.com

click to enlarge Gifts for PNW Transplants

WINTER GEAR FROM RAMBLERAVEN

The outdoors and an abundant variety of sports for every season are just a couple of things that define the Inland Northwest. Many locals partake in seasonal trips to the mountains to ski or snowboard, and your outdoorsy loved ones may be joining the ranks of these hardy winter athletes. Rambleraven has an abundant variety of gear for all winter adventures, along with warmer-season outdoor hobbies (and gift cards, too). $20+Rambleraven Gear Trader3220 N. Division St.rambleraven.com

