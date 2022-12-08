Gifts for Sustainable Types

Your plastic-averse, Earth-loving, vinegar-drinking aunt is coming to visit and you don't know what to give her, huh? Or maybe your kid just returned from college with a fresh sense of responsibility to be better to the planet and their body. Thankfully, there are many ways to help support local shops while supporting sustainable lifestyles. From reusable cleaning supplies (Warning: Do NOT give a romantic partner this specific type of gift unless they have explicitly requested it) to tasty DIY beverages, Inland Northwest shops have many options that will make you and your waste-conscious loved one happy.

NATUREBRIDGE CONSERVATION COLLECTION NOTEBOOK

Emblazoned with the quote "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it," this notebook offers a mantra for your climate-change fighter to live by. Not only can they fill the pages with their plans to save the world (seriously, we could really use the help) but part of the purchase helps support NatureBridge's conservation education programs. Partnering with the National Park Service, NatureBridge started with educational programs for schools in Yosemite Park, but now they also offer programs right here in Washington at Olympic National Park. $12 • Atticus Coffee & Gifts • 222 N. Howard St.

REUSABLE PAPER TOWELS

You may be thinking to yourself, "Wait, 'reusable paper towels' just sounds like a rebranding of what we called 'rags' when I was growing up." You're not wrong. But honestly, when you see the cute patterns and feel the soft material of these grandma-hand-crafted stacks at Spokane Refillery, calling them "rags" feels like an insult. With a dozen reusable cloths per bundle, and many hundreds of uses ahead, this can help replace those expensive, disposable paper towel rolls with washable options. While you're inside the cozy shop, check out their plastic-free personal hygiene options such as shampoo and conditioner bars, or consider filling up a reusable glass jar with some of their bulk cleaning products. $41 • Spokane Refillery • 1105 W. First Ave. • spokanerefillery.com

HOMEMADE SODA STARTER KIT

Kombucha has become a fan favorite among the health-conscious foodie community, but honestly, most of us know its flavor is pretty vinegar-forward. Sandpoint Soda Company is a new outfit that wants to help you use the same idea for home fermentation to make sweet sodas without the need for another appliance. Instead of the bacteria-yeast "mother" culture used to brew kombucha, you start with a "ginger bug" to brew soda in 48 hours. The starter kit comes with everything you need, including a swing-top bottle, ginger bug, two flavor spice packets (everything from root beer and cream soda to elderberry, strawberry or ginger beer), a glass fermenting jar, muslin cover, thermometer and online materials to help you get started. $100 • Sandpoint Soda Company • sandpointsodacompany.com

PILGRIM'S MARKET GIFT CARD

From the in-house Cultured Mama fermented product line (think cashew cream cheese, cherry bomb sriracha, sauerkraut and more) to sustainable food packaging and utensils (beeswax wraps, bamboo straws, etc.) people who are sustainably minded can go wild at Pilgrim's Market in Coeur d'Alene. The natural grocer's large bulk food section offers a variety of products without the pesky packaging that can be confusing or impossible to recycle, and there's a huge selection of organic produce and healthy food options to feed your whole family. With no minimum or maximum on the amount you can throw onto a gift card, the possibilities are totally up to you and the imagination of your giftee. Up to $500 (whatever amount you'd like) • Pilgrim's Market • 1316 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene • pilgrimsmarket.com ♦