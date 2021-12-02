Gifts for the Crafty

click to enlarge Can't go wrong with knitting supplies for the crafty ones in your life.

DIY projects are the perfect way to de-stress. During the holiday season, when rowdy family gatherings, extensive shopping lists and extreme holiday baking come into play, the demand for a therapeutic craft night is surely heightened. Looking for the perfect holiday gift for a family of DIY fanatics? Here is a mix of holiday and non-holiday DIY gifts that are guaranteed to equip the perfect family craft night for adults and kids of varying ages.

KNITTING SUPPLIES

A self-assembled basket of used knitting supplies is the perfect gift for knitting-enthused families who have a heart for sustainability. Art Salvage has a variety of used knitting needles, colored yarn and instruction books to supply the perfect family knitting night. And what's a better holiday project than knitting a new scarf or hat to keep you warm in the frigid winter weather? Light the fireplace, gather the family, and get those knitting needles moving!

PAINT WORKS KITS

Paint-by-number kits are a crafting classic DIY-able for creators of all ages willing to invest time in a long-term painting project. Spokane Art Supply has Paint Works kits that range in difficulty, size and theme and include the necessary paint colors, brushes and canvas to help you channel your inner Van Gogh. If the final masterpiece is worthy of hanging on the family gallery wall, take a trip back to Spokane Art Supply for custom framing.

MACRAME GARLAND KIT

Macrame is back, and in DIY form! Those who lived through the 1970s are definitely exuding a melodramatic eye roll at the mere thought of this trend revival, but you must admit that this darling macrame garland would be the perfect addition to any room's decor. This DIY kit includes rope, beads and instructions — all you need is a pair of crafting scissors. A beginner macrame design, this DIY kit is perfect for crafters of all ages who are feeling rather groovy.

HOLIDAY SIGN WORKSHOP

A holiday-themed workshop at Board & Brush Creative Studio is the perfect gift for crafty parents in need of some new holiday decor or a date away from the kids. Board & Brush Creative studio offers a variety of new holiday-themed designs of framed signs, front porch planks, mason jar holders, seasonal trays, advent calendars and more. All materials are provided by the workshop, and those of age have the opportunity to indulge in a refreshing beer, cider or seltzer while DIY-ing. Board & Brush Creative Studio's workshops are open to all who are 16 years and older.

