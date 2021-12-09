Gifts for White Elephant Participants

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Peanut brittle: The white elephant gift everyone else will try to steal.

Have a white elephant gift exchange coming up with a $10 limit? Or do you want to show someone you care without breaking the bank? It's always possible to find a cheap gift, but it can be difficult to find cheap gifts that carry real value or that you know someone won't just throw away after a couple weeks. But I have a secret: Find something done by a local artist or maker. That way, the gift recipient knows you put some thought into it, and they're unlikely to see it anywhere else.

LEATHER CORD-KEEPER SET

If you're a human living in the 21st century, you have cords. They're entangled on your desk. They're hanging off your nightstand. They're falling off the couch. Sure, you could go on Amazon and buy a generic cord keeper, but why not something with a little style? That's where this handmade leather set comes in. Its small slits ensure you won't lose track of the cords, and they're small enough to use on the go. Be sure to check out the other gifts made by local artists at From Here as well.

PEANUT BUTTER BRITTLE

First, make sure the person receiving this gift is not allergic to peanuts. All good? Then this eight-ounce box of soft peanut brittle from Bruttles Gourmet Candy Shoppe is a perfect gift for someone who has a sweet tooth. This isn't any ordinary candy you can find at the store. This is a step above. The brittle is soft and flaky with a rich flavor, which is why it's a candy Bruttles has been made famous for.

WILDFLOWER TRINKET PLATE

If you're like me, your kitchen counter or coffee table always ends up with a bunch of clutter. And it's always small things — my wife's earrings, or eye drops. This trinket plate is a great landing spot for those small items or whatever you want to put on it. It could even be a tea bag! But this isn't just any trinket plate. Each is unique, with a wildflower impressed into it.

PILL AND TRINKET BOX

OK, so maybe your gift recipient is someone who wants a place for their trinket but who wants something a bit smaller and more easy to keep in a bag or a purse. That's where something like this pill/trinket box comes in. At Mix It Up in Coeur d'Alene, you can choose from more than a dozen different styles. These boxes also contain a mirror on the inside and three removable compartments that allow it to be one larger space or several smaller ones.

♦