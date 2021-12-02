Gifts for Wine Lovers

click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo Why sit at home when you can enjoy a glass at Whim Wine Bar?

When it comes to holiday gifts, few things are as versatile as wine, with its vast bouquet of flavors, accessories and tasting experiences. In recent years, the Spokane wine scene has grown to include excellent options for everyone from novice drinkers to those with more sophisticated palettes.

WINE BAR EXPERIENCE

Start your shopping downtown with a glass and a slice of pizza at Whim Wine Bar. Whim offers an extensive wine list featuring wines from around the world, as well as beer and cider. Their food menu includes charcuterie, and

-themed thin crust pizzas. Stop by on a weekend to listen to live music while you peruse the bottle shop for gifts.

WINE OR CHEESE CLUB MEMBERSHIP

For wine lovers who're also foodies, Wanderlust Delicato is a wonderland, with dining, retail and teaching kitchen spaces all in one spot. Check out the gift shop or set up a membership for Wanderlust's wine or cheese clubs, both of which can be purchased as three-month trials. Cooking classes in the shop's teaching kitchen, which often feature local chefs and wine makers, also make a great interactive gift!

BOTTLES, BASKETS & TUMBLERS

Spokane Valley specialty gift shop Simply Northwest has a great selection of locally made wine, wine accessories, gift baskets and other regionally themed gifts for the holidays.

Marti's Mistletoe Magic is a favorite gift basket for wine lovers, containing a bottle of Washington red wine, a smoked Gouda cheese spread, savory crackers and an assortment of chocolate truffles.

Looking for something smaller? The Spokane wine tumbler is a great choice for visitors and returning locals alike, with a detailed map of Spokane streets to help navigate to downtown wineries. $30-$65 • Simply Northwest • 11806 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley • simplynorthwest.com

HANDCRAFTED COASTERS, GLASSES & STOPPERS

If you're looking for something handmade, consider a custom order from local artist Mikayla Orion.

Orion creates colorful, hand-painted home decor and kitchen items including marble coaster sets, wine glasses (stemmed or stemless) and wine stoppers.

Shoppers can order online via Orion's website or reach out through the business's Facebook or Instagram pages. A small selection of Orion's products are also available at The Plant Project in Spokane Valley. $15-$45 • Orion's Original Designs • orionsoriginaldesigns.com

PERSONALIZED BOTTLES & BASKETS

Wine enthusiasts who appreciate a personal touch might enjoy a gift from Latah Creek Winery. This Spokane Valley winery is one of the few that offers holiday shoppers the chance to personalize wine labels. Choose from templates with pre-made holiday themes and greetings, create your own message, or include a special photo! Bottles with personalized labels can also be added into one of Latah's gift basket options, which pair wine with everything from smoked salmon to huckleberry jam. To order personalized labels, call 509-926-0164.

A PAINTING NIGHT

For artistically inclined sippers, consider the gift of a night of wine and painting. Two national franchises, Painting with a Twist and Pinot's Palette, have locations in the greater Spokane area. Each studio offers a selection of in-person and online events, private parties and take-home painting kits. Plan your own party, or purchase gift certificates for friends. Visit their websites for locations, contact information and shopping options.

