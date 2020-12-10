Gifts for your gun-waving uncle and your radical leftist Aunt Tifa

By

Your Uncle "Militia" Mike and your Aunt Tifa have always had a bit of an opposites-attract thing going on. But this summer the tensions between the two escalated, what with your aunt calling your uncle a "bastard cop" after he started guarding the fridge with his AR-15, claiming he was protecting the last piece of cheesecake from "looters."

So what do you get the folks on the radical right and the radical left in your life?

GUN SAFETY CLASSES
For all your Uncle Militia loves his guns, sometimes you wonder if he's equally passionate about gun safety. It bothers you, for example, about that time he pulled out his unlicensed gun during a road rage incident, and the way that he sometimes gestures at you with the barrel for emphasis. Fortunately, gun ranges like Sharp Shooting offer classes on topics like "Handgun Safety & Marksmanship" and "Firearms Ownership And You" where your uncle can not only learn some trigger discipline, but also important legal facts like the concept that Washington state law lets you use your gun to protect lives, but not property. $65 to $120 • Sharp Shooting Indoor Range & Gun Shop • 1200 N Freya Way

click to enlarge giftguide6-1-f5f1454cc5b9ee9e.jpg

"DON'T TREAD ON ME" AND "THIN BLUE LINE" FLAGS
Your Uncle Militia loves his flags as much as he loves his guns. Only a "Don't Tread on Me" Gadsden flag can capture his utter contempt and distrust of governmental authority. And only a pro-cop "Thin Blue Line" flag can capture Uncle Militia's unabashed love and unconditional defense of governmental authority. After all, he already flies the US flag on the same flagpole that he flies the symbol of an army of traitors that attacked the United States. The man already contains multitudes. A few more multitudes won't hurt. $25 to $35 • Uncle Sam's Flag and Gifts • 14109 E Sprague Ave, Suite 7A

click to enlarge giftguide6-2-dc1cc0ad986b871f.jpg

SECRET HITLER OR GUILLOTINE
If there's one thing your Aunt Tifa loves to do, it's accuse people of being Hitler. Secret Hitler is an Among Us-style board game about doing exactly that, as your team of antifascists try to root out the Hitlers among you. If you can't find it locally, swing by Uncle's to pick up Guillotine, in recognition of your Aunt Tifa's love of the French Revolution, that time when the people rose up to overthrow the elite and surely everything worked out and nothing bad happened. Guillotine is all about collecting a bunch of, uh, severed human heads. Good clean fun for the whole family. $14.99 (for Guillotine) Uncle's Games • 404 W Main Ave.

NON-MOLOTOV COCKTAIL KIT
Your Aunt Tifa looooves herself some cocktails. Unfortunately, the only cocktail recipe she knows involves a liter of gasoline, a rag and a match. Help her diversify her tastes with a cocktail kit from Wooden City. Pick from a wide range that includes Vesper Martinis to Old Fashioneds to Negroni to the blackberry-infused "bramble." Mix and match four bottled cocktails that, if they don't set the world on fire, will at least make for a pretty amazing night. $40 • Wooden City • 821 W Riverside Ave.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts forUncle Militia & Aunt Tifa"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts for Uncle Militia & Aunt Tifa"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

How the elite divide and conquer us
David Fincher's Mank is a reverent but curiously flat tribute to the greatest of American films
Paul McCartney is releasing his 25th solo album, so we're ranking his post-Beatles career highlights
State Rep. Marcus Riccelli keeps remaking Spokane County's governing bodies — and raising the ire of Commissioner Al French
In Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent, Isabel Wilkerson explores what really divides humanity
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of 2020

With voters turning out in record numbers, America waits to find out who will be president

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane County voters lined up outside the Spokane Arena all day today to get replacement ballots or register last-minute to vote. Ballots were also accepted at another receptacle at the Arena, in addition to the many other drop boxes around the county, through 8 pm Election Day.

The 2020 albums we're most looking forward to

By Ben Salmon and Nathan Weinbender

The 1975.

They might be long shots, but we’re hoping some of these artists hit Spokane in 2020

By Nathan Weinbender

They might be long shots, but we’re hoping some of these artists hit Spokane in 2020

Five new shows to stream in January

By Bill Frost

Picard
More »

Latest in Gift Guide

Let's go viral

By Nathan Weinbender

Let's go viral

More than ever, kids this year could use some help

By Samantha Wohlfeil

More than ever, kids this year could use some help

Help them work out at home

By Quinn Welsch

Help them work out at home

Four presents for the new animal lovers in your life

By Dan Nailen

Four presents for the new animal lovers in your life
More »

Readers also liked…

Drinks

By Josh Kelety

Nothing beats a patio in summer, like Maryhill's overlooking the Spokane River.

Summer Bucketlist: Goats and Alpine Cycling Dreams

By Josh Kelety

One of the mountain goats at Scotchman Peak.

Four trends to look for in the outdoor gear industry in 2019

By Josh Kelety

Four trends to look for in the outdoor gear industry in 2019

What local dog owners need to know to not be crappy people

By Josh Kelety

SpokAnimal Dog Park at High Bridge features 11 acres, including a separate area for smaller dogs.
More Gift Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Spokane Fall Folk Festival

Spokane Fall Folk Festival

Through Dec. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 10-16, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation