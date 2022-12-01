Gifts of Experiences

Ideas for the minimalist or someone with too much stuff

By

click to enlarge Gifts of Experiences

Everyone has that one friend or family member with an abundance of stuff. No matter how hard they try to complete a successful round of spring cleaning each year, this person somehow manages to accumulate more gadgets and gizmos than the year before. Or maybe on the flip side, you might be looking for a present for a minimalist whose love language is quality time instead of gifts. Either way, give the gift of an experience or local excursion. The Inland Northwest has plenty in store to suit everyone, from foodies to art fanatics, to those who love a good puzzle.

ROCK CLIMBING

If you're searching for the perfect gift for your friend who loves to exercise and never shies away from trying new things (and maybe even seeks an adrenaline rush), look no further than Wild Walls. Wild Walls has options for all levels of climbers, and you can choose whether you want to buy a membership ($80/month), class, or private instruction lesson ($40-$60). You can also opt for a gift card so your loved one can choose the option best suited to them. $40-$80 • Wild Walls Climbing Gym • 202 W. Second Ave. • wildwalls.com

click to enlarge Gifts of Experiences

WANDER SPOKANE TOUR

For the friend or family member who's searching for a new way to experience Spokane, gift them a walking tour of the city's urban food and drink scene. Wander Spokane offers a variety of walking tours that show off local hidden gems, and you can choose the type of tour you want, from food, beer, wine, or a combo of food and drinks. This is ideal for a group of friends to do together, or for a fun family activity when you want to get out of the house and find some new local spots to grab a bite at. $65-$80 per person • wanderspokane.com

click to enlarge Gifts of Experiences

ESCAPE ROOMS

When you've run out of ideas for card games or board games for your overly competitive friend or family member, try taking it up a notch by bringing them to an escape room. Think Tank Escape Room features story-driven, themed escape rooms that can be tailored to the desired difficulty level of the group. Just be careful if you bring a competitive group of people together for this one, as solving puzzles before time runs out is sure to get the adrenaline pumping. $28/person • Think Tank Escape Room • 327 W. Third Ave. • thinktankescaperooms.com

click to enlarge Gifts of Experiences

ART CLASSES

Whether your artsy friend or family member prefers painting or 3D art, Spokane Art School offers classes on a variety of art styles, media and techniques for all ages. Art classes make for a great gift to do with a friend or family member, or a fun activity for someone to do individually if they're the type who likes trying new things on their own. It's even a two-in-one gift; your recipient gets to take a class and keep their art, too. $40-$60 • Spokane Art School • 811 W. Garland Ave. • spokaneartschool.net

