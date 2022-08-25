Give Where You Live

Give Guide 2022

click to enlarge Give Where You Live

Residents of the Inland Northwest are pretty fortunate. The region is filled with a wide diversity of nonprofit organizations, each boosted by the passion of its leaders, staff and volunteers for doing good and giving back to the community.

This means that every summer, as we compile the Inlander's Give Guide, our yearly philanthropy issue, it's simultaneously difficult and easy to narrow down a handful of organizations to write about. While we can't cover them all in just one issue, this year's Give Guide highlights several nonprofits, from those that are brand new as of the past year to one that's been working to make the region a better place for five decades and counting.

Inside the 2022 Give Guide, meet a Ukrainian couple fleeing the war who've landed in Spokane, where they've been aided by the newly established Thrive International. And read how one local family experienced a profound tragedy and started Kellen Cares, a nonprofit that aims to prevent suicide in young men.

Next, learn about the ambitious plan of Innovia's LaunchNW to make the dream of attending college a reality for every young student in the community. Then find out how the Kootenai Environmental Alliance has been influencing policies to protect the health of one of the area's most beloved natural resources, Lake Coeur d'Alene.

And there's even more information in the advertising throughout this section as well, with more than 100 local nonprofits sharing their stories — many in our special Give Guide format — describing the important work being done by so many dedicated people.

These stories and more seek to inspire and inform all of us to give back when we can, so we've also included resources on how to get involved by donating time or money.

GIVE GUIDE 2022

Related
Thrive International turned a motel into a landing zone — and takeoff runway — for Ukrainian refugees

Thrive International turned a motel into a landing zone — and takeoff runway — for Ukrainian refugees

Related
Kootenai Environmental Alliance reflects on 50 years of protecting Lake Coeur d'Alene and its surrounding waterways

Kootenai Environmental Alliance reflects on 50 years of protecting Lake Coeur d'Alene and its surrounding waterways

Related
A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest

A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest

Related
After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

Related
SCAR unites the community with free burritos and by tackling racial disparities in Spokane

SCAR unites the community with free burritos and by tackling racial disparities in Spokane

Related
Aging out of foster care is full of complexities; Safety Net InlandNW is there to lighten the load

Aging out of foster care is full of complexities; Safety Net InlandNW is there to lighten the load

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Give Where You Live"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Thrive International turned a motel into a landing zone — and takeoff runway — for Ukrainian refugees

By Daniel Walters

Thrive International turned a motel into a landing zone — and takeoff runway — for Ukrainian refugees

Kootenai Environmental Alliance reflects on 50 years of protecting Lake Coeur d'Alene and its surrounding waterways

By Carrie Scozzaro

Kootenai Environmental Alliance reflects on 50 years of protecting Lake Coeur d'Alene and its surrounding waterways

A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest

By Nate Sanford

A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest

SCAR unites the community with free burritos and by tackling racial disparities in Spokane

By Lauren Roddis

SCAR unites the community with free burritos and by tackling racial disparities in Spokane
More »

More from Give Guide

Thrive International turned a motel into a landing zone — and takeoff runway — for Ukrainian refugees

By Daniel Walters

Thrive International turned a motel into a landing zone — and takeoff runway — for Ukrainian refugees

Kootenai Environmental Alliance reflects on 50 years of protecting Lake Coeur d'Alene and its surrounding waterways

By Carrie Scozzaro

Kootenai Environmental Alliance reflects on 50 years of protecting Lake Coeur d'Alene and its surrounding waterways

A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest

By Nate Sanford

A bold plan seeks to fund postsecondary education for every student in the Inland Northwest

SCAR unites the community with free burritos and by tackling racial disparities in Spokane

By Lauren Roddis

SCAR unites the community with free burritos and by tackling racial disparities in Spokane

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

By Samantha Wohlfeil

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

Aging out of foster care is full of complexities; Safety Net InlandNW is there to lighten the load

By Madison Pearson

Aging out of foster care is full of complexities; Safety Net InlandNW is there to lighten the load
More »
More Give Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Playwright's Playground

Playwright's Playground @ Stage Left Theater

Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 28, 2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 25-31, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation