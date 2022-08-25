Give Where You Live

Residents of the Inland Northwest are pretty fortunate. The region is filled with a wide diversity of nonprofit organizations, each boosted by the passion of its leaders, staff and volunteers for doing good and giving back to the community.

This means that every summer, as we compile the Inlander's Give Guide, our yearly philanthropy issue, it's simultaneously difficult and easy to narrow down a handful of organizations to write about. While we can't cover them all in just one issue, this year's Give Guide highlights several nonprofits, from those that are brand new as of the past year to one that's been working to make the region a better place for five decades and counting.

Inside the 2022 Give Guide, meet a Ukrainian couple fleeing the war who've landed in Spokane, where they've been aided by the newly established Thrive International. And read how one local family experienced a profound tragedy and started Kellen Cares, a nonprofit that aims to prevent suicide in young men.

Next, learn about the ambitious plan of Innovia's LaunchNW to make the dream of attending college a reality for every young student in the community. Then find out how the Kootenai Environmental Alliance has been influencing policies to protect the health of one of the area's most beloved natural resources, Lake Coeur d'Alene.

And there's even more information in the advertising throughout this section as well, with more than 100 local nonprofits sharing their stories — many in our special Give Guide format — describing the important work being done by so many dedicated people.

These stories and more seek to inspire and inform all of us to give back when we can, so we've also included resources on how to get involved by donating time or money.



GIVE GUIDE 2022