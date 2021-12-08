Goal: Make It a Long Weekend

Seattle may have its brand-new Kraken, but the Spokane Chiefs have been lacing up their skates to represent their hometown since 1985. Why not show your support by sending out 2021 and welcoming in 2022 by cheering them on from the stands? On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Chiefs take on the Seattle Thunderbirds and while they battle on the ice, fans can celebrate Family Feast Night with $2 hotdogs. On Jan. 1, the Tri-City Americans skate into town and the Washington Lottery offers spectators the chance to win prizes throughout the game.

Face coverings required for all guests 5 and up. Thu, Dec. 30 at 7 pm, and Sat, Jan. 1 at 7 pm. $17 to $37. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. spokanechiefs.com 509-279-7000

Holiday Improv

If Hallmark's holiday offerings are starting to feel a little formulaic, let the The Blue Door Theatre freshen up your holiday viewing. For three of its December Friday evening shows, the BDT players will improvise a "Ha!Mark Holiday Special" guaranteed to be full of twists, turns and romance. Shows will be suitable for general audiences, and each evening offers never-before-seen and never-to-be-seen-again drama. Fri, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 7:30 pm. $8. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. bluedoortheatre.com/hamark-holiday-special 509-747-7045

First Time on Stage

Be present for the birth of new plays written by local writers by attending fully acted, staged readings produced by the Spokane Playwrights Laboratory. The first production for 2022 is Mad Underground, by Sandra Hosking. Like all shows produced by the lab, this play is presented with minimal staging to keep the focus on the playwright's words. After the show, join the rest of the audience and Hosking for a live "talk back" session. Thu, Jan. 20 at 7:30 pm. Free; donations accepted. Washington Cracker Building, 204 W. Pacific Ave. Learn more about submitting a script at spokaneplaywrightslaboratory.com.

Free to Ski (or snowshoe)

In October, Schweitzer Mountain was named the nation's 29th-best ski destination by readers of Conde Nast's Traveler magazine — a pretty great showing on a list that included Vail, Snowbird and Aspen. In addition to offering exceptional downhill skiing, did you know there are more than 32 kilometers of Nordic trails with sweeping views of Lake Pend Oreille on the mountain's back side? Grab your cross-country skis or snowshoes and explore those trails for free on Winter Trails Day, when all trail fees will be waived.

Find trail maps to plan your day and more info at schweitzer.com Sat, Jan. 29. Schweitzer Mountain, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint. 208-263-9555.