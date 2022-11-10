Golden Handle Brewing relocates and adds food menu; plus, other tasty tidbits

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro photo Try a grilled sammie from Golden Handle Brewing's new food menu.

Talk about a perfect fit! In September, Golden Handle Brewing relocated from its former home about two blocks east to the former Steel Barrel site (154 S. Madison St.), also known as the Luminaria Building. The new location offers more space, including a kitchen facility, which means Golden Handle has also added light bites to its brewing lineup.

Try the beet salad with crème fraîche ($10), daily soup ($7) or a grilled sandwich like the South Hill smoked turkey ($16) with thick-cut bacon, turkey, Swiss and dill havarti cheeses, and tomato on Great Harvest bread. The deli veggie sandwich ($12) features zesty tapenade, creamy hummus, crunchy greens and local Grain Shed focaccia bread. If you're looking to share, try the charcuterie ($25) or soft pretzel ($9) with house mustard and beer "syrup."

Add a pint from one of the guest taps, or try Golden Handle's craft creations, like the Field Day, a Belgian-style Saison brewed with pink peppercorn, or the German Moon Link with a pleasing toasted bread quality to it. Can't decide? Try a flight ($10) of five 4-ounce pours.

Additional space means more room for events, too, including movie night and the "Suds & Science" series, like the most recent one blending space travel, movies and — of course — beer. On Nov. 17, Golden Handle is launching its "brushes and brews" ($55) series, a paint-and-sip style event.

Suds & Science is a holdover from Golden Handle's early years, when it was called The Golden Handle Project. The brewery was co-founded in 2020 by Washington State University assistant professor in translational medicine and physiology Jason Gerstner, and his longtime brewing buddy Tim Stoltz.

Golden Handle is now part of the Spokane Workers Cooperative, meaning it's employee-owned and run, including by its head brewer, Rachel Nalley. Visit goldenhandle.org to learn more.

EVENTS

Speakeasy-type spots and events are definitely trending, including at COMMELLINI ESTATE (14715 N. Dartford Dr.) in the Wandermere area. The event venue is hosting a speakeasy supper club ($85) on Nov. 11 and 12, with Prohibition-era style cocktails, live music by local performer Jona Gallegos and a five-course meal of Tuscan-inspired dishes. Visit commellini.com for reservations.

FEAST WORLD KITCHEN (1321 W. Third Ave.) is expanding. In addition to recently signing a lease for a second location at Second and Bernard streets, Feast organizers have added more support for the local refugee and immigrant community with an event called "Table Time" on Wednesdays, from 1-4 pm, and Fridays from 11 am-1 pm. Available support includes help with paperwork and translating, plus a snack provided by Feast chefs. Visit feastworldkitchen.org for details.

For the past 40 years, EPICUREAN DELIGHT has been the highlight of many a fall fundraising calendar. This year's Nov. 18 event at the Spokane Convention Center is elegant and festive, highlighting some of the best in food and beverage Spokane has to offer. With tickets starting at $200, it's fine dining for a cause, benefiting the Blood Center Foundation of the Inland Northwest and Vitalant. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.