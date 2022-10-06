Gonzaga and Kentucky commit to a six-year men's basketball series

The teams will play at Spokane Arena this year, Seattle in 2024, and the Kennel in 2027

By

click to enlarge Gonzaga and Kentucky commit to a six-year men's basketball series
Via @ZagMBB on Twitter
As is the natural order of things, the dogs and cats will fight. In this case, they'll just happen to do it on the hardwood.

It was announced earlier this morning that the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will face-off once each of the next six seasons. It was already known that the schools' men's basketball teams would be playing this season and next, but having the matchup extended to a six-year series is a surprise and welcome announcement for anyone who love college hoops.

The first game of the series will happen on Sunday, Nov. 20, when UK comes to town to play in Spokane Arena. The 2023 contest will be played on Kentucky's home court at Rupp Arena.


The following two years will be "neutral" site games in Seattle (assuredly at ClimatePledge Arena) and Nashville (likely at Bridgestone Arena). After another return to Rupp in 2026, the series will wrap up in 2027 with Gonzaga finally getting the Wildcats to come to the Kennel (aka McCarthy Athletic Center).

Kentucky's head coach John Calipari had drawn heat in college basketball circles for his seeming reticence to play in the Kennel, which is probably justified as Kentucky gets two home court games while Gonzaga only gets one (and who knows if Coach Cal will still be at UK by the time that 2027 game rolls around). While it's a cowardly move ducking playing GU in the frenzied confines of McCarthy, having the first game in Spokane Arena does make it far, far, far more accessible for Gonzaga fans to actually go to the game, seeing as getting tickets for a game in the Kennel is nigh impossible.

This year's matchup should be doozy. Kentucky is led by returning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, while Gonzaga brings back Drew Timme. Essentially, it'll be the two top players in college hoops squaring off for two national title-contending teams that will likely be ranked in the Top 5 when preseason polls are officially released. For fans who can't make it to Spokane Arena, the game will also be televised on ESPN.

Ticket info for the Gonzaga-Kentucky game at Spokane Arena has yet to be announced, but we'll certainly share the news when it arrives.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of Gonzaga Men's Basketball

Gonzaga is finding the balance between one-and-done stars and player development

By Will Maupin

Gonzaga is finding the balance between one-and-done stars and player development

The Bulldogs face the underdogs in the WCC semifinals

By Will Maupin

The Bulldogs face the underdogs in the WCC semifinals

Rightful rulers: Zags are No. 1 again, and Josh Perkins is team's all-time assist leader

By Tuck Clarry

Rightful rulers: Zags are No. 1 again, and Josh Perkins is team's all-time assist leader

The last couple Zags games have been nice reminders that competition is fun

By Will Maupin

The last couple Zags games have been nice reminders that competition is fun
More »

Latest in Sports

The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode

With the departure of a national player of the year and arrival of new staff, the Eagles might need to tweak their existing blueprint to soar to new heights

By Seth Sommerfeld

With the departure of a national player of the year and arrival of new staff, &#10;the Eagles might need to tweak their existing blueprint to soar to new heights

College Football Preview 2022

College Football Preview 2022

WSU's new head coach Jake Dickert has a lot of experience winning in a small town

By Trevor Junt

WSU's new head coach Jake Dickert has a lot of experience winning in a small town
More »
More Sports »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Terrain 13

Terrain 13 @ Downtown Spokane

Fri., Oct. 7, 5-11:59 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 6-12, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation