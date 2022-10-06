Gonzaga and Kentucky commit to a six-year men's basketball series

It was announced earlier this morning that the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will face-off once each of the next six seasons. It was already known that the schools' men's basketball teams would be playing this season and next, but having the matchup extended to a six-year series is a surprise and welcome announcement for anyone who love college hoops.
The first game of the series will happen on Sunday, Nov. 20, when UK comes to town to play in Spokane Arena. The 2023 contest will be played on Kentucky's home court at Rupp Arena.
The following two years will be "neutral" site games in Seattle (assuredly at ClimatePledge Arena) and Nashville (likely at Bridgestone Arena). After another return to Rupp in 2026, the series will wrap up in 2027 with Gonzaga finally getting the Wildcats to come to the Kennel (aka McCarthy Athletic Center).
Kentucky's head coach John Calipari had drawn heat in college basketball circles for his seeming reticence to play in the Kennel, which is probably justified as Kentucky gets two home court games while Gonzaga only gets one (and who knows if Coach Cal will still be at UK by the time that 2027 game rolls around). While it's a cowardly move ducking playing GU in the frenzied confines of McCarthy, having the first game in Spokane Arena does make it far, far, far more accessible for Gonzaga fans to actually go to the game, seeing as getting tickets for a game in the Kennel is nigh impossible.
This year's matchup should be doozy. Kentucky is led by returning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, while Gonzaga brings back Drew Timme. Essentially, it'll be the two top players in college hoops squaring off for two national title-contending teams that will likely be ranked in the Top 5 when preseason polls are officially released. For fans who can't make it to Spokane Arena, the game will also be televised on ESPN.
Ticket info for the Gonzaga-Kentucky game at Spokane Arena has yet to be announced, but we'll certainly share the news when it arrives.