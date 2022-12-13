Gonzaga makes adjustments as the non-conference slate winds down

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Bigs Efton Reid (pictured) and Ben Gregg have gotten more minutes the past few games.

playing three games over an eight day stretch. But unlike the up-and-down, early non-conference schedule, the Zags won each game. Here are a few key takeaways from the three straight wins inside the comfy confines of The Kennel.

Gonzaga’s win on Monday night against Northern Illinois seemed like yet another home win against overmatched competition, something Zag fans have become accustomed to.

It was. In fact, it was Gonzaga’s 71st consecutive home victory — though, to be fair, not all have come against teams as overmatched as Northern Illinois. That’s not only a long winning streak, it’s aone.

The Zags have now reached a number only one other team — the 1987-1992 Arizona Wildcats — has managed in the modern era of NCAA Division I basketball. Now, the “modern” qualifier is somewhat objective, only dating back to 1985 when the NCAA Tournament expanded from 53 to 64 teams. That said, it does serve as a notable demarcation point in the history of the sport.

The Zags will look claim the record outright next Tuesday night (Dec. 20) when they host the Montana Grizzlies.

Early in the season, questions were raised about Gonzaga’s guard play, especially at the point guard position.

It feels like the Zags have had elite point guards since time immemorial. It’s been one of Gonzaga’s strongest suits since the Zags first burst onto the national scene in 1999. They’ve consistently had players capable of running an elite offense and taking care of the ball, not turning it over, and getting it into the hands of scorers.

This year, early on, fans saw something they weren’t used to seeing: a ton of turnovers.

The Zags are averaging 13.3 turnovers per game, a number which ranks 188th nationally. Over the past three games, though, they've only been turning it over 9 times per game. For a point of comparison, Michigan is the ranks fourth in the country in not giving away the ball with a 9.2 turnover per game average.

Starting point guard Nolan Hickman has just six turnovers across the past three games. Backup point guard Malachi Smith has just two. Non-point guard ball handlers Rasir Bolton and Hunter Sallis have combined for just three giveaways in that span.

“Sometimes [turnovers have] come in bunches for us. It’s hard to predict who or where or why — definitely why — or how … but we steadied the ship and got the ball to the right guys,” head coach Mark Few said after the Kent State game last week. “When we’re not turning it over, we’re scoring on these guys.”

Gonzaga managed this renaissance against a Kent State team which rates as the 22nd best team at forcing turnovers in the country, per statistician Ken Pomeroy, and against Washington which ranks 86th in that category.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Guard Hunter Sallis has been huge defensively of late, while also not being turnover-prone.

Starting center Drew Timme been phenomenal this season. Timme is once again looking like an all-American player who leads the team in scoring at 20 points per game. Starting forward Anton Watson has been an all-around impact player tasked with defending the opposition’s best post player while being asked to contribute on the offensive end as well.

Now their backups are starting to look like studs as well. That starts with Ben Gregg, who had the best game of his career versus Northern Illinois — putting up career-highs in points (18), rebounds (7), and minutes played (17).

“[Ben] looks like how he does in practice —— in a freakin’ game," Timme jokingly said after the win over Northern Illinois. "This dude’s been cooking and killing in practice. And it’s like, awesome, you want to cook me and Anton and all [our] guys, but you don’t want to do it to other people?

The other big man who has seen his time on the floor increase is sophomore center Efton Reid.

Reid spent last season at LSU, where he started every game the Tigers played. As a sophomore this season at Gonzaga, Reid saw his role dwindle quickly. After playing double-figure minutes in the team’s first two games, Reid’s minutes plummeted over the next six games — 7, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1 minutes, respectively — before not even getting on the floor against Kent State.

But against Washington last Friday, Reid was brought in during the closely-contested first half. His presence on the floor coincided with the stretch of play that saw Gonzaga find its footing and start to take control against the Huskies.

“I told him how proud I was of him. His development behind the scenes has been really good,” assistant coach Brian Michaelson said after the Washington game. “This week, with the zone, and how they position, we thought there would be a role for him. We had to get Drew a break, Anton had two fouls, so he got his number called and he really delivered. And that’s hard because his minutes have been minimal and inconsistent here lately.”

Reid followed that up with another appearance in the first half, and six minutes played, in the win over Northern Illinois.

