Gonzaga readies to hang Courtney Vandersloot's and Dan Dickau's numbers in the rafters

click to enlarge Courtesy Gonzaga Athletics Dan Dickau took Gonzaga to new heights and helped establish the program as a national contender.

The women picked up their first league loss on Thursday at Santa Clara. Two days later, the men picked up their second league loss in OT at arch-rival Saint Mary’s.

Let’s not look back at those recent negatives, though. This week gives fans of both teams a chance to lookback and remember some glory days, specifically for two of the players who helped put both Gonzaga basketball programs on the map.

On Thursday night, before tip-off at the men’s game against San Francisco, Gonzaga will honor one of the men’s program’s first household names — Dan Dickau. The first player at GU to earn a 1st team All-American recognition will have his No. 21 jersey number hung in the rafters at the McCarthey Athletic Center. And it'll soon have company.On Saturday at the women’s game against Portland, one of the most prolific players in NCAA basketball history — and theGU All-American on the women's side — will receive the same honor when Courtney Vandersloot’s number (also No. 21!) rises to the rafters.

The floppy-haired point guard from southwestern Washington can be viewed as something of a personification of the Gonzaga program back in the late-'90s and early-2000s.

When Dickau was coming out of high school in 1997, Gonzaga wasn’t much of anything on the national scene. The Zags wouldn’t make their Cinderella run to the Elite Eight until two years later, at which point Dickau was toiling away mostly as a reserve at the University of Washington. He had the talent, but wasn't making much noise on the court. The Zags were in the same position. The program was on an upswing, but nobody could have seen what was coming just around the corner.

Dickau transferred to Gonzaga after his sophomore season at Washington. After only averaging 4 points per game across two seasons in Seattle, that number instantly ballooned to 18.9 points per game in his first season in Spokane. He was named First Team All-WCC and helped guide upstart Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

With Dickau back for his senior season, Gonzaga started to transform from simply darlings of March into a program that was taken seriously all season long. The Zags racked up votes in the AP Poll like never before. Dickau upped his scoring average to 21 points per game thanks to his penchant for scoring from deep. Long before Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors revolutionized the three point shot, Dickau was bombing away from behind the three point line. As a senior, he made just shy of 4 threes on 8 attempts per game.

Dickau powered Gonzaga to relevance during the regular season and showed that the program could be more than a scrappy, lucky team. They could have a bonafide star player, too. Dickau was a finalist for National Player of the Year awards and was named a consensus First Team All-American, the first in program history.

After Gonzaga, Dickau played 300 NBA games across six seasons in the league. Younger Zag fans likely know him best for his work as a color commentator along with Richard Fox and Greg Heister on the local and regional telecasts of Gonzaga men’s basketball. But no matter how long he calls games, Dickau's GU legacy will always be primarily as a star on the court.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Courtney Vandersloot might not have towered over her male counterparts... but her legacy certainly does.

Hailing from suburban Seattle, Courtney Vandersloot was an undersized but effective point guard in high school. Gonzaga, at the time, was starting to find momentum under head coach Kelly Graves. Had Sloot (5'8") been a couple inches taller, she could have easily ended up at a power conference program. That size, however, gave more established programs reason to overlook her.

Their loss was Gonzaga’s gain, and the Zags extended a scholarship offer during Sloot’s junior year at Kentwood High School.

The Zags missed the NCAA Tournament in Vandersloot’s first season in Spokane, but their drought wouldn’t last long. They made it during her sophomore year, and they won a game, too. The first in program history. The next year they won not one, but two games, making the Sweet Sixteen. In Sloot’s senior season the program improved once again, winning three straight to advance to the Elite Eight.

All of that on-court success was powered largely by Vandersloot’s absurd production. With 191 assists in her freshman year, Sloot immediately put herself into the Zags’ record book. That season ranked third in program history at the time. Her sophomore campaign set the then-record with 239 assists. She broke that record a year later with 321, and then followed that with 367 as a senior.

She was a prolific scorer as well, with her 721-point senior season ranking as the most points scored by a single player in a season at Gonzaga. Overall, she totaled 2,073 points over her four years, good for second in program history.Obviously, Vandersloot holds the school record for assists at 1,118. To put that astounding number in perspective, Josh Perkins also started four years at point guard for the men's team and holds the men's assist record... at "only" 712. So if he playedaveraging the same amount of assists, he'dfall short of Sloot's mark.

The combo of her passing and scoring skills wasunprecedented. She was the first player in NCAA history — man or woman — to notch 2,000 points1,000 assists.

Vandersloot was named First Team All-WCC every season in Spokane, and won WCC Player of the Year as a sophomore, junior and senior. She won two national awards as a senior, the Nancy Lieberman Award for the nation’s top point guard and the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award for the nation’s top player 5-foot-8 or under.

Honors haven’t stopped coming in for Sloot since moving to the professional ranks. She’s been the WNBA’s assist leader in six of her seasons, and is currently third all-time in WNBA career assists. Three times she’s earned Second Team All-WNBA honors and twice been named First Team All-WNBA. Four times she’s been named a WNBA All-Star, including each of the past two seasons.

At age 33, Sloot hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. She helped lead the Chicago Sky to the WNBA Championship two years ago. Earlier this month she signed with the New York Liberty, a team that has built a star-studded roster ahead of the upcoming season.It's about time that a female Zag had her number retired, and the school's GOAT point guard is the perfect first honoree.

Men

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco • Thur, Feb. 9 at 6 pm • ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. BYU • Sat, Feb. 11 at 7 pm • ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Portland • Sat, Feb. 11 at 1 pm • SWX & ROOT Sports