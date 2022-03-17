Gonzaga's women head to horse country to try to make some NCAA noise

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo It wasn't a cake walk, but the GU women are dancing again.

It's strange to think that a team like Gonzaga could win 26 games, go 15-2 in conference play, and still be firmly considered "on the bubble" of the NCAA tournament just a couple weeks ago.

Yet that's exactly where Zags coach Lisa Fortier and her resilient crew found themselves after two disheartening losses to rival BYU. But the team managed to kill any Selection Sunday drama by going on a run through the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas, winning it all with a victory over that same BYU squad to earn the WCC's automatic bid to the Big Dance.

On Sunday Gonzaga learned they'd be a No. 9 seed and face off against No. 8 seed Nebraska on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. The winner will most likely face the Wichita Region's top seed, Louisville, in what is basically a home game for the Cardinals.

It's a daunting road forward for sure, but perhaps the grind just to reach the tournament will serve Gonzaga as the team plays as an underdog. The team's been remarkably democratic, with five players averaging between 9 and 11 points per game, but Gonzaga could use a hot streak by a couple of its 3-point shooters like Cierra Walker or sisters Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong. They'll need to somehow offset the Cornhuskers' 3-point prowess; Nebraska bombs long-distance shots at an incredible rate.

Nebraska plays in the Big 10 conference and is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2018 after a 24-8 season. Led by coach Amy Williams, they've beaten three Top 10 teams this season. ♦

Gonzaga vs. Nebraska tips off at 12:30 pm Friday and will air on ESPNEWS.