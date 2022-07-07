Green Bluff's 2022 season offers more of everything for visitors to enjoy, from farm produce to fun events

Beer, wine, art, food, live music and more are on tap at Wildland Cooperative at Green Bluff.
Beer, wine, art, food, live music and more are on tap at Wildland Cooperative at Green Bluff.

Change is a constant at Green Bluff, from the weather, events and crops available for picking or purchase, to the farms, orchards and artisans of this cherished 12-square-mile area north of Spokane's urban core.

For one longtime Green Bluff resident, the 2022 season has brought tremendous change and a departure from decades as a family-run winery.

MAKING THE MOST OF GREEN BLUFF

Mother Nature still sets the tone when it comes to agricultural availability, so check not only greenbluffgrowers.com (or social media), but also individual venues' websites for the most up-to-date event and crop information. Check the Green Bluff map, and make a plan for which of the 30-plus venues you might want to visit. If you're planning to pick your own fruit or produce, be prepared with appropriate clothing, water, snacks and whatever else you might need to be outdoors for any extended time in weather that can change unexpectedly. As per Washington law, bags cost 8 cents each, so bring your own and save.

Moving into the former tasting room and production facility for Townshend Cellars and still the home of Green Bluff Tree Farm, Wildland Cooperative is a multifunctional venue, located at 8022 E. Green Bluff Rd. in Colbert, featuring regionally produced food items, local artists' work, plant starts and produce grown on site, and evergreen trees during the winter. Find more information at wildland.coop.

Wildland also makes its own wine, separate from the Townshend label, and beer in the former Townshend production facility, which is also where you'll find live music on select days. A modest food menu is in the works, too.

"It was a good way for us to start a new vision for what we wanted this property to be," says Michael Townshend, who started Wildland Cooperative with his wife, Vanessa Swenson, and Jake Losinski, who ran Green Bluff Tree Farm.

Townshend, whose father, Don Townshend, started the winery in 1998 and whose brother Brendon Townshend now operates its location at 1222 N. Regal St., adds that the cooperative model also allows them to bring in new people who have a vision for the future.

click to enlarge FROM LEFT: Woodland Cooperative team members Caitlin Mahoney, Michael Townshend, Vanessa Swenson, Jake Losinski and Anna Canfield. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
FROM LEFT: Woodland Cooperative team members Caitlin Mahoney, Michael Townshend, Vanessa Swenson, Jake Losinski and Anna Canfield.

MORE CHANGES AND EVENTS AT GREEN BLUFF

BECK'S HARVEST HOUSE
9919 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, greenblufffarms.com, 509-238-6970
Beck's is celebrating 35 years as a multifunctional destination, with live music on weekend afternoons (times vary). Its fourth annual Food Trucks and Fruit Festival takes place Aug. 20-21.

BIG BARN BREWING
16004 N. Applewood Ln., Mead, bigbarnbrewing.com, 509-710-2962
The Deitz family hosts food trucks, Friday through Sunday, at their dual-purpose farm and taphouse. Bring your own seating for live music on Friday evenings (5:30-7:30 pm) and Sundays (2-5 pm), and help celebrate the brewery's 10th anniversary.

CHERRY PICKER'S TROT & PIT SPIT
9809 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, grange.org/greenbluffwa300, 509-710-2962
Earlier this spring the Green Bluff Grange rescued this unusual but popular event, which has individuals or teams traversing 4 miles through orchard terrain on Thursday, July 21 ($10-$20 entry fee). A cherry pit-spitting contest is also part of the festivities, which includes food trucks, live music and — let's face it — the giggle-inducing spectacle of cherry-spitting.

COLE'S CERTIFIED ORGANIC ORCHARD
18423 N Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, facebook.com/colesorchard, 509-238-4962
In addition to 30 varieties of organic tree fruit and assorted tomatoes, Cole's has added tomatoes of the Citrine, Cipolla's Pride, Blue Beech and Amish varieties.

HALBIG FAMILY FARM
17909 N. Dunn Rd., Colbert, amateurartisans.com, 509-795-4604
In addition to its scratch-made candies, which it sells on-site through its Sweet Stuff Creations business, Halbig Family Farm has expanded its evergreen tree and garden area.

HIDDEN ACRES ORCHARDS
16802 N. Applewood Ln., Mead, hiddenacreswa.com, 509-238-2830
New this year are expanded U-pick watermelon and garlic areas, as well as a convenient "salsa patch" of vegetables, all of which are free of chemical sprays.

HIGH COUNTRY ORCHARD
8518 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, highcountryorchard.com, 509-238-9545
High Country has added a U-pick flower field, and upgraded its facilities, which are also available for rent, as well as farm animals and a small racetrack for kids to pedal go-karts.

KNAPP'S U-PICK FARM
7722 E. Ballard Rd., Colbert, knappsupickfarm.com, 509-219-0030
Knapp's new online system lets you preorder berries, get notified when fruit is available to pick yourself, and arrange for delivery.

PRIDDY GOOD FRUIT
8903 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, priddygoodfruit.com, 509-703-3470
Priddy Good Fruit is adding a new, Scottish-themed nano-brewery, New Maitland Brewing, which is expected to open this July.

SIEMERS FARM
11125 E. Day Mt. Spokane Rd., Mead, siemersfarm.com, 509-238-2548
This third-generation family farm hosted its first strawberry festival this year (it ends July 9, so put it on your calendar for next year), and U-pick berries are coming on strong. Up next: cherries!

SUNSHINE FARM LLC
6312 E. Rae Ln., Colbert, sunshinefarm.org, 509-904-5731
Michael and Ginger Kulpit are excited to reopen their veteran-owned farm after being closed through the 2021 season. Look for a variety of fruit, as well as chicken and duck eggs.

THE RIDGE AT GREEN BLUFF
7607 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert, theridgeatgreenbluff.com, 509-238-3030
In addition to Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji and Red Delicious apples, the Ridge has added late blooming apricot and peach varieties. ♦

