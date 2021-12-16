Greening of the Season

The holidays, if we're lucky, arrive accompanied with an extra measure of time off from work or a break from school. And while many of those suddenly free hours are often spent with friends and family doing things like decorating, cooking and even caroling, you might still find yourself with some quality "me time." That's where Washington's legal cannabis industry shines, helping those who partake in making full recreational use of that time, whether it's spent in front of a TV, sledding down a hill (please check for snow first) or warbling "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" to the delight — or not — of your neighbors. In this special Green Zone Gifts section, we introduce you to the hottest strains, new tools, even movies to enjoy during the holidays while under the influence. Whether the gifts are for you or someone else, we're sure you'll find something to enjoy in the comingπ≠ pages.

— DAN NAILEN, editor

GREEN ZONE GIFTS

The original print version of this article was headlined "Greening of the Season"

