Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen among STCU Best of Broadway's 2022-23 season revealed Tuesday

For the first time in two years, the STCU Best of Broadway series has a new season to announce instead of a load of rescheduled dates to make up because... you know... pandemic.
The 2022-23 season at First Interstate Center for the Arts is quite the loaded slate. Hadestown kicks off the season in July. The mythical retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice through tunes by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell took home eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) in 2019. The 2022 lineup also includes a September visit from Hairspray, in all of its fan-favorite retro camp bliss.
Highlighting the 2023 offerings is the Spokane debut of Dear Evan Hansen in March. While its 2021 film version may have gotten unjustly dismissed as a joke, there's a reason the soaring (and admittedly messy and challenging) modern musical became a Tony-winning Broadway sensation. The Temptations' biographical jukebox musical Ain't Too Proud will bring that smooth Motown sound to town next January, while the season wraps up in June 2023 with the wish-fulfilling magical carpet ride that is Disney's Aladdin.
Additional special engagement runs of touring productions will be announced later in the spring.
Tickets for the Best of Broadway season will go on sale in staggered increments. Season ticket renewals are available now. New season tickets packages will go on sale this Friday, March 4. Single tickets for individual shows will go on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday, April 14, while the public will be able to purchase individual seats starting Friday, April 29.
STCU BEST OF BROADWAY 2022-23 SCHEDULE
Hadestown - July 5-10
Hairspray - Sept. 20-25
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations - Jan. 17-22, 2023
Dear Evan Hansen - March 14-19, 2023
Disney's Aladdin - June 27-July 2, 2023