Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen among STCU Best of Broadway's 2022-23 season revealed Tuesday

Dear Evan Hansen arrives in Spokane in March 2023.

Hadestown won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical. It arrives in Spokane in July.

in two years, the STCU Best of Broadway series has a new season to announce instead of a load of rescheduled dates to make up because... you know...The 2022-23 season at First Interstate Center for the Arts is quite the loaded slate.kicks off the season in July. The mythical retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice through tunes by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell took home eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) in 2019. The 2022 lineup also includes a September visit from, in all of its fan-favorite retro camp bliss.Highlighting the 2023 offerings is the Spokane debut ofin March. While its 2021 film version may have gotten unjustly dismissed as a joke , there's a reason the soaring (and admittedly messy and challenging) modern musical became a Tony-winning Broadway sensation. The Temptations' biographical jukebox musicalwill bring that smooth Motown sound to town next January, while the season wraps up in June 2023 with the wish-fulfilling magical carpet ride that is Disney'sAdditional special engagement runs of touring productions will be announced later in the spring.Tickets for the Best of Broadway season will go on sale in staggered increments. Season ticket renewals are available now. New season tickets packages will go on sale this Friday, March 4. Single tickets for individual shows will go on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday, April 14, while the public will be able to purchase individual seats starting Friday, April 29.- July 5-10- Sept. 20-25- Jan. 17-22, 2023- March 14-19, 2023Disney's- June 27-July 2, 2023