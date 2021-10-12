Halloween 2021: Local events, haunted houses and more

FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Neon Jungle
An immersive glow fun house experience for all ages. Proceeds benefit local students with learning disabilities through the Wired2Learn Foundation. Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 21-24 from 5-9 pm. $10. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. w2lfoundation.com
The Great Pumpkin Race
Greenwood Memorial Terrace is transforming into a festive family carnival with games, activities, costume contests and more. The afternoon also includes the annual Great Pumpkin Race, for which participants race decorated pumpkins attached to wheels down a hill to see whose pumpkin goes furthest. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane. Sat, Oct. 16 from 11 am-2 pm. $5-$15. Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way. mowspokane.org (509-456-6597)
Shriners Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru Event
Load up the car and take a slow drive through the El Katif Shriners' Halloween-themed "Fez Forest." Look for hidden items and spooky characters. Proceeds support the El Katif Shriners' mission and programs. Through Oct. 30; Fri-Sat from 5:30-8:30 pm. $10/car. Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. (509-624-2761)
Trick-or-Trot 5K Monster Fun Run
Join Fairmount Memorial Association and dress up to run/walk in this Halloween-themed race. Proceeds benefit ValleyFest. Sat, Oct. 23 from 10 am-noon. $20. Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. (509-326-6813)
Ghoul Old-Fashioned Fun
An outdoor, family-friendly Halloween event with a haunted trail, crafts, dart toss, fortune teller, costume parade, marshmallow roasting, a seek-and-find nature trail, ghost stories, concessions and more. Dress warmly and bring flashlights on Friday and Saturday. This event is geared towards kids in pre-K through 6th grade, though children of all ages are welcome, and must be accompanied by an adult. Fri, Oct. 29 from 4:30-7 pm, Sat, Oct. 30 from 3:30-7 pm, Sun Oct. 31 from 11 am-1 pm. $5/child. Camp Dart-Lo, 14000 N. Dartford Dr. (509-747-6191)
SpookWalk
Meet the ghosts of Browne's Addition on a walking tour of the neighborhood. Sing pumpkin carols and drink apple cider before the tour. Wear sturdy shoes, bring a flashlight and be prepared to walk among the spooks for about 1.5 hours. Proceeds support the Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition. Oct. 29-31 from 6:45-8 pm. $20. Browne's Bistro, 1924 W. Pacific. tinyurl.com/BrownesTours (509-850-0056)
Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
The Inland Northwest’s largest corn maze, plus a pumpkin patch with pumpkins and squash in all shapes and sizes. Hosted by Knight Farms, one hour north of Spokane. Open daily through Oct. 31; Mon-Thu 4 pm to dusk; Fri 4-7 pm, Sat-Sun 11 am-7 pm. $7-$9/maze admission. 73 Oakshott Rd., Colville. colvillecornmaze.com (509-684-6751)
Spark-o-ween
Spark Central gets spo000oky for a fun-filled day of creative learning and trick-or-treating. Make a batch of monstrous slime, light up a paper jack-o-lantern, write a story on a haunted typewriter, or create your own scary short film. Costumes welcome, but not required. Sat, Oct. 30 at 12:30 pm. Free. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Pkwy. spark-central.org (509-279-0299)
Chaos Halloween Bash
A spooky party with a haunted house, costume contests for all ages complete with prizes and giveaways throughout the night. Sun, Oct. 31 from 2-9 pm. $7-$12. Chaos Arcade, 1020 W. Francis Ave. allevents.in/spokane/chaos-halloween-bash/
Spangle Trunk-or-Treat
Decorate your car, dress up, and bring your family for a night of trunk-or-treating at Spangle Foods. Sun, Oct. 31 at 4 pm. Free. Spangle Foods Country Store, 315 W. Jennings Rd. Spangle, Wash. facebook.com/spanglefoodscountrystore
MUSIC + NIGHTLIFE
Moonlit Halloween Cruise
This year's adult-only cruises features festive Halloween décor, a DJ, photo contest, Halloween cocktails and more. Boarding takes place 30 minutes prior to departure at The Boardwalk Marina (east side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort). Oct. 30 from 5-7 pm and 8-10 pm. $15. The Coeur d'Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St. cdaresort.com (208-292-5670)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Garland's annual Halloween weekend screening of the 1975 cult classic includes prop bags, shadow casts and other revelries. Sat, Oct. 30 at midnight; details TBA. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. facebook.com/thegarlandtheater (509-327-1050)
Haunted Halloween Eve Costume Party
A haunted costume party with vendors, tarot readings and a raffle for a chance to win a ghost tour with the Spokane Ghost Crew. Sat, Oct. 30 at 8 pm. $10. The Roxie, 5201 N. Market St. (509-475-2500)
SCARES
Haunted House Murder Mystery
It's time for the Chamber of Screams Haunted House employee Halloween party! Do you have what it takes to survive the night? Sat, Oct. 16 and Sat, Oct. 23 from 6-10 pm. $29-$79. Crime Scene Entertainment, 1701 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. crimesceneentertainment.com (208-369-3695)
Scarywood Haunted Nights
Scarywood is full of haunted attractions and roaming monsters, including five haunted attractions, nine scare zones and the chance to ride most of Silverwood's signature rides in the dark. Thu from 7-11 pm; Fri-Sat from 7 pm-midnight through Sat, Oct. 30. $40-$58. Ages 12+. Silverwood Theme Park, 27843 US-95, Athol, Idaho. scarywoodhaunt.com
King Family Haunted House
The annual family-organized haunted house in North Spokane this year is taking donations to support Make-A-Wish. Instead of its usual walk-through format, this year’s event is a walk-up display. Fri-Sat, Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-31 from 7-9 pm. 15604 N. Freya St., Spokane. facebook.com/thekingfamilyhalloweendisplay
The Hillbilly Haunted House
A walk-through haunted attraction that raises donations for local schools and clubs. All guests must wear face coverings. Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31; Fri-Sat from 6:30-10 pm, Sun from 6:30-8:30 pm. $5 suggested donation. Corner of Deer Park-Milan and Milan-Elk Rd. facebook.com/thehillbillyhauntedhouse1