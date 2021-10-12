Halloween 2021: Local events, haunted houses and more

click to enlarge Meals on Wheels Spokane The Great Pumpkin Race (photo from previous year) is back at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Oct. 16.

and though you might have to wear a mask of the non-scary variety, there’s still tons of spooky fun to be had. Here’s a roundup of some of the many local events happening this spooky season, from corn mazes to film screenings; kid friendly activities to nightlife activities for those 21+, and much more.FAMILY-FRIENDLYAn immersive glow fun house experience for all ages. Proceeds benefit local students with learning disabilities through the Wired2Learn Foundation.Greenwood Memorial Terrace is transforming into a festive family carnival with games, activities, costume contests and more. The afternoon also includes the annual Great Pumpkin Race, for which participants race decorated pumpkins attached to wheels down a hill to see whose pumpkin goes furthest. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane.Load up the car and take a slow drive through the El Katif Shriners' Halloween-themed "Fez Forest." Look for hidden items and spooky characters. Proceeds support the El Katif Shriners' mission and programs.Join Fairmount Memorial Association and dress up to run/walk in this Halloween-themed race. Proceeds benefit ValleyFest.An outdoor, family-friendly Halloween event with a haunted trail, crafts, dart toss, fortune teller, costume parade, marshmallow roasting, a seek-and-find nature trail, ghost stories, concessions and more. Dress warmly and bring flashlights on Friday and Saturday. This event is geared towards kids in pre-K through 6th grade, though children of all ages are welcome, and must be accompanied by an adult.Meet the ghosts of Browne's Addition on a walking tour of the neighborhood. Sing pumpkin carols and drink apple cider before the tour. Wear sturdy shoes, bring a flashlight and be prepared to walk among the spooks for about 1.5 hours. Proceeds support the Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition.The Inland Northwest’s largest corn maze, plus a pumpkin patch with pumpkins and squash in all shapes and sizes. Hosted by Knight Farms, one hour north of Spokane.Spark Central gets spo000oky for a fun-filled day of creative learning and trick-or-treating. Make a batch of monstrous slime, light up a paper jack-o-lantern, write a story on a haunted typewriter, or create your own scary short film. Costumes welcome, but not required. Sat,A spooky party with a haunted house, costume contests for all ages complete with prizes and giveaways throughout the night.Decorate your car, dress up, and bring your family for a night of trunk-or-treating at Spangle Foods.MUSIC + NIGHTLIFEThis year's adult-only cruises features festive Halloween décor, a DJ, photo contest, Halloween cocktails and more. Boarding takes place 30 minutes prior to departure at The Boardwalk Marina (east side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort).The Garland's annual Halloween weekend screening of the 1975 cult classic includes prop bags, shadow casts and other revelries.A haunted costume party with vendors, tarot readings and a raffle for a chance to win a ghost tour with the Spokane Ghost Crew.SCARESIt's time for the Chamber of Screams Haunted House employee Halloween party! Do you have what it takes to survive the night?Scarywood is full of haunted attractions and roaming monsters, including five haunted attractions, nine scare zones and the chance to ride most of Silverwood's signature rides in the dark.The annual family-organized haunted house in North Spokane this year is taking donations to support Make-A-Wish. Instead of its usual walk-through format, this year’s event is a walk-up display.A walk-through haunted attraction that raises donations for local schools and clubs. All guests must wear face coverings.