Halloween 2022: Parties, haunted houses, scary movies, family events + more!

Neon Jungle
FAMILY-FRIENDLY
This immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures and other surprises. Proceeds benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 20-23 with tours at the top of the hour from 5-8 pm. $10. All ages. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. w2lfoundation.com
Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
Navigate a 12-acre corn maze, choose a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch or purchase an array of fresh-picked fall produce like sweet corn and countless varieties of winter squash. Open daily from 11 am-7 pm through Oct. 31. $6-$8. 73 Oakshott Rd., Colville. colvillecornmaze.com (509-684-6751)
Dress in costumes, make and decorate your own pumpkin race car, or just watch the pumpkin racers roll toward the finish line. This annual community event also features trick-or-treating, a vendor fair, food trucks, a costume contest, live music, prizes and more. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane. Sat, Oct. 15 from 11 am-2 pm. Free. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. mowspokane.org (509-456-6597)
Halloween Movies at the Garland
Throughout October, the Garland is screening a lineup of spooky, mysterious and eerie films. Visit its website for the complete line-up, including titles like Psycho (Oct. 19), Get Out (Oct. 21), Shaun of the Dead (Oct. 23), The Shining (Oct. 26) and more. Movies start at 7:15 pm on select dates. $2.50. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. garlandtheater.com (509-327-1050)
This Halloween-themed 5k and kids race (.5 miles) benefits Millwood Impact, which helps children have a safe place after school and supports their basic needs. Sun, Oct. 23 at noon. $15-$25. Downtown Millwood. runsignup.com/Race/WA/Millwood/HauntedMillwood5K
Ghoul Old-Fashioned Fun
Kids and their families are invited to this three-day weekend festival featuring Halloween-inspired activities including a hay ride, interactive ghost stories, haunted trail, costume parade, handcrafts, games and more. Fri, Oct. 28 from 4:30-7 pm; Sat, Oct. 29 from 3:30-7 pm; Sun Oct. 30 from 11 am-1 pm. $5/child; ages 3 and under free. Camp Dart-Lo, 14000 N. Dartford Dr. campfireinc.org (509-747-6191)
Wander the streets of historic Browne's Addition and hear ghostly tales of the spirits who still watch the passing of time from the windows of mansions and bungalows. Oct. 28-31, daily from 6:30-8 pm and 7-8:30 pm. $25. Starts from Browne’s Bistro, 1924 W. Pacific. tinyurl.com/BrownesTours (509-850-0056)
Moonlit Monster Halloween Cruise
These 45-minute evening cruises feature spooky decor, an on-board maze, a photo contest and more. Oct 28-30 from 5-8:45 pm. $15; ages 5 and under free. The Coeur d'Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St. cdacruises.com/halloween (208-292-5670)
Spark Central gets spooky for a fun-filled day of creative activities and trick-or-treating. Costumes are welcome but not required. Sat, Oct. 29 from 1-5 pm. Free. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Pkwy. spark-central.org (509-279-0299)
HUB Drive-In Movie Series
Watch classic Halloween movies like Friday the 13th and Hocus Pocus in a classic drive-in format. Sat, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 8:30 pm. $25/car. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. hubsportscenter.org (509-927-0602)
Decorate your car, dress up, and bring your family for a night of trunk-or-treating at Spangle Foods. Mon, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Free. Spangle Foods Country Store, 315 W. Jennings Rd. Spangle, Wash. facebook.com/spanglefoodscountrystore
MUSIC + NIGHTLIFE
DJ Paul Crunk-or-Treat Halloween Party
A live DJ and Halloween party featuring DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, plus guest DJ sets. Wed, Oct. 26 at 7 pm. $25-$75. Ages 21+. Red Room Lounge, 521 W. Sprague Ave. brownpapertickets.com/event/5533309
Monumental Shows Halloween Cover Show
Featuring Age of Nephilim as Cradle of Filth; The Hamburger Train as Primus; Atomic Fuzz as Led Zeppelin; Becoming Ghosts as Royal Blood; Counting The Fallen as A Day To Remember. Fri, Oct. 28 at 8 pm. $7. All ages. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. bigdipperevents.com
A night of dressing up, dinner and dancing. (Adults only; optional childcare provided until 9 pm, by reservation only.) Fri, Oct. 28 from 6:30-10 pm. $30. Spokane Club, 1002 W. Riverside Ave. spokaneclub.org (509-838-2310)
Baby Bar Halloween Covers Show
Featuring Atari Ferrari as Neil Young; Psychic Death as Devo; Big Sister Band as Tears for Fears; Crusty Mustard as Minor Threat; Usury as The Mountain Goats. (Editorial disclosure: The latter is the Inlander's music editor, Seth Sommerfeld). Sat, Oct. 29 at 8:30 pm. $10. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. (509-847-1234)
This annual bar crawl includes waived cover at all venues, drink specials, after parties and more. Sat, Oct. 29 from 4 pm-midnight. Ages 21+. $15-$20. Starts at Fast Eddie’s, 1 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. crawlwith.us/spokane/halloween#tickets
Disco at Dark
This silent disco features no-host bars, dueling DJs, black lights and Halloween displays. Sat, Oct. 29 from 8 pm-midnight. Ages 21+. The Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St. cdaresort.com/disco-at-dark/
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Garland's annual Halloween weekend screening of the 1975 cult classic includes prop bags, shadow casts and other revelries. Sat, Oct. 29 at 11:59 pm. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. garlandtheater.com (509-327-1050)
Scarywood Haunted Nights
SCARES
Scarywood is full of haunted attractions and roaming monsters, including five haunted attractions, nine scare zones and the chance to ride most of Silverwood's signature rides in the dark. Through Sat, Oct. 29; Thu from 7-11 pm; Fri-Sat from 7 pm-midnight. $41-$76. Ages 12+. Silverwood Theme Park, 27843 US-95, Athol, Idaho. scarywoodhaunt.com
King Family Haunted House
A creepy coven of witches has gathered; climb into the cauldron for a photo op. The family is also accepting non-perishable food donations for the food bank and cash for Make-A-Wish. Oct. 14-31, Fri-Sat from 7-9 pm. 15604 N. Freya St., Spokane. facebook.com/thekingfamilyhalloweendisplay
A walk-through haunted attraction that raises donations for local schools and clubs. This haunted house is rated PG-13. Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-30; Fri-Sat from 6:30-10 pm, Sun from 6:30-8:30 pm. $5 suggested donation. Corner of Deer Park-Milan and Milan-Elk Rd. facebook.com/thehillbillyhauntedhouse1
The DeMoss Haunted Maze
A haunted maze with scares around every corner. Donations of new and gently used toys and non-perishable foods are appreciated. All donations are given to local organizations. Through Oct. 29; Fri-Sat from 6-10 pm. Located at 5921 N. Elm St., Spokane. facebook.com/demosshauntedmaze