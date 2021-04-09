Hang Ups on Display

ove Spokane's parks? Here's your chance to publicly declare your affection. In return for a gift of $100 to the Spokane Parks Foundation, they'll hang a stainless steel fence charm with your chosen inscription for other park lovers to see.

"We have 87 beautiful parks within the city. Riverfront Spokane is the crown jewel. It's so meaningful to be able to secure these wonderful contributions to support the effort of Spokane Parks and Recreation," says Terri Fortner, executive director of the Spokane Parks Foundation.

Donors get to choose a shape — a circle, a dogbone or a butterfly — and add a personal message to the charms, which for now will be displayed on a mobile fence set up at various Riverfront Park events, with a second copy of the charm along the Blue Bridge.

Dogbone charm purchases offer a special opportunity as money raised will go toward realizing the plan for a dog park at Riverfront Spokane, one of the last remaining Campaign for Riverfront Spokane projects. "We are hoping (to open) by early summer next year. It is critically important that we have the funding on the front end," says Fortner. While the dog park location is already mapped out (adjacent to the Forestry Shelter just east of the Pavilion), and the plan is to include separate spaces for large and small dogs, other details of the dog park are yet to be determined. The search for a major dog park sponsorship that will include naming rights is ongoing.

To donate, go to givebutter.com/charms or text charms to 202-858-1233.

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth.
