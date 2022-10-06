Happy Diwali: Festival of Lights

Here's your chance to participate in a major cultural celebration this fall. Diwali is a Hindu holiday observed each fall celebrating the victory of light over darkness. Those who celebrate light candles and place them outside of their doors, giving the festival its nickname: The festival of lights. Spokane is hosting its very own Diwali celebration with a vegetarian food festival, a Diwali Rangoli art contest as well as cultural performances and demonstrations. Sat, Oct. 22 from 11 am-5 pm. Free. All ages. River Park Square. spokaneunitedwestand.org

Mel McCuddin's Farewell

The Inland Northwest is chock full of talented artists who call our region home. Mel McCuddin is one of those gems, and he recently announced his departure from the studio in order to focus on his health. McCuddin's artwork is vibrant, unique and is well worth an excursion to downtown Coeur d'Alene. McCuddin's last exhibit shows through October at the Art Spirit Gallery and features the final new works he has created. Oct. 1-31, Wed-Sat from 11 am-6 pm. Free. The Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID. theartspiritgallery.com (208-765-6006)

Home Idea Show

Winter is on its way to the Inland Northwest, and there's no better time to start redecorating and renovating your interior than when the weather gets too cold to bear. This three-day event features more than 300 exhibitors that are ready to help you curate the home you've always wanted. From kitchen and baths to closets and garages, this show has experts on-site who can give you advice and sweet deals on everything needed to turn your wildest dreams into a stunning reality. Fri, Oct. 7 from 12-8 pm, Sat, Oct. 8 from 10 am-7 pm and Sun, Oct. 9 from 10 am-5 pm. $8-$10. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, spokanehomeshows.com

The Music of Harry Potter

Though not inherently scary, Harry Potter has its moments. Voldemort? Pretty horrifying. Dementors? They've haunted people's dreams for years. Dolores Umbridge? Probably the scariest of them all. Show up to this celebration of the Boy Who Lived clad in your Hogwarts robes and ready to be blown away by the magnificent sounds of the Spokane Symphony as they play scores composed by John Williams and other composers. Take part in fun activities in the lobby and prepare your stomach for butterbeer galore. Sat, Oct. 29 at 7:30 pm and Sun, Oct. 30 at 3 pm. $25-$64. Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200)

Blue Man Group

If you've never been to a Blue Man Group show, now is your chance for the experience of a lifetime. Not only are these cobalt-clad guys drumming their hearts out, but they're also hilarious. Prepare for colorful moments, quirky comedy and some audience interaction. If participating in the show isn't your jam, grab a seat a bit further back. There's not a bad seat in the house when it comes to these little drummer boys. Every show is unique, so even if you've seen the performance before it's worth checking out the new material they've got up their sleeves. Mon, Nov. 14 and Tue, Nov. 15 at 7:30 pm. $45-$90. First Interstate Center for the Arts. firstinterstatecenter.org (509-279-7000)