Happy Hour Highlights

click to enlarge David's Pizza offers half-off drinks at happy hour. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
David's Pizza offers half-off drinks at happy hour.

Who doesn't love a great deal or the opportunity to end the day on a positive note? Add some sunshine, good company and a spot on the patio, and you're livin' the dream. With this goal in mind, here's a small snapshot of local happy hour schedules and featured specials.

ANDY'S BAR AND GRILL
1401 W. First Ave.
Every day from 4-6 pm
$3.50 wells, $4 drafts

THE BAD SEED
2936 E. Olympic Ave.
Tue-Sat from 4-6 pm
$1 off all drinks

BARDENAY RESTAURANT & DISTILLERY
1710 W. Riverstone Dr., Coeur d'Alene
Every day from 3-5 pm
$4.50 spirits, select food $2-$8, cocktails $5.50-$6.50, beer and wine $4-$5

BERSERK BAR
125 S. Stevens St.
Mon-Sat from 3-6, all day Sun
$1 off well drinks and draft beers

DAVID'S PIZZA
803 W. Mallon Ave.
Mon-Fri from 2:30-5 pm
Half-off drinks

ELLIOTTS AN URBAN KITCHEN
2209 N. Monroe St.
Mon-Sat from 2-5 pm
$4 house infusions and cans/bottles of beer, $3 well drinks, $5 wine, select appetizers $3-$5

EUROPA RESTAURANT AND BAKERY
125 S. Wall St.
Mon-Sat from 3-6 pm, Sun all day
Beer, wine and cocktails $4-$6, appetizers $6-$9.50

GANDER & RYEGRASS
404 W. Main Ave.
Mon-Sat from 3-5 pm
$8 cocktails, $7 white wine, $9 red wine, $4 beer, $5 well drinks

PACIFIC PIZZA
2001 W. Pacific Ave.
Every day from 1-3 pm and 11 pm-2 am
Mon: $14 for two-topping large pizza, Tue/Thu: $3.50 slices and $3 cans of beer, Wed: $4 well shots

PURGATORY WHISKEY AND CRAFT BEER
524 W. Main Ave.
Mon-Fri from 2-6 pm
$2 off beer, select cocktails and appetizers

RAIN LOUNGE
1007 W. First Ave.
Tue all day, Wed-Mon from 4-6 pm and 9 pm-close
$5.50 drafts, $6.50 wells, $7.50 wine, $8 old fashioned, $6-$7 bowl of fries, $11-$14 entrees

REPUBLIC KITCHEN & TAPHOUSE
120 E. Fourth Ave., Post Falls
Every day from 3-5 pm
$4 craft beers, $5 house wine, $6 select appetizers

REPUBLIC PI
611 E. 30 Ave.
Mon-Sat from 2-5 pm, Sun all day
$1 off draft beer, glass wine and well spirits; $6-$9 food

SHAWN O'DONNELL'S AMERICAN GRILL AND IRISH PUB
719 N. Monroe St.
Every day from 3-6 pm and 8 pm-close
$6 pints, wine and wells, $7 Irish cocktails, $8 top-shelf whiskey

THE VIKING
1221 N. Stevens St.
Mon-Sat from 2-6 pm; Sun all day
$1 off micro draft pints, $2 off micro draft pitchers, $2 off appetizers, $1 off craft cocktails, $1 off 6-oz. or 9-oz. wine

WAVE ISLAND SPORTS GRILL AND SUSHI BAR
525 W. First Ave.
Mon-Sat from 3-5 pm and 9 pm-close, Sun from 3-5 pm
$5 well drinks and wine, $6 house margaritas, rum punch and hot saké; $1 off draft beers, $5-$11 select sushi rolls, $2-$7 appetizers ♦

