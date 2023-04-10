Head south to explore the laid-back town of Prosser

Prosser Chamber of Commerce Plan a trip in September to see the Great Prosser Balloon Rally.

I love a spontaneous little day trip, but it's also nice to have a landing place. Packing for a one-night getaway takes just a few minutes, and there's no need to arrange for someone to water the plants. Throw your stuff in a backpack, and you're off.

But where to go?

Just about two-and-a-half hours from Spokane, nestled in the undulating Horse Heaven Hills, is Prosser — home of more than 30 wineries and the self-titled "Birthplace of Washington Wines."

With 20 more sunny days per year than Spokane, and just 5.8 inches of snow annually, it's likely to be both sunnier and warmer when you arrive in Prosser than when you left Spokane. That alone could make it worth the drive, especially at the end of a long winter. Luckily there's a lot more than weather to enjoy in this little town.

Obviously, there's lots of wine, and we'll get to that, but upon arrival, consider taking a stretch-your-legs stroll through Prosser's historic downtown filled with Old West brick buildings.

Prosser Chamber of Commerce Chocolates from Jade's British Girl Treats

At JADE'S BRITISH GIRL TREATS on Sixth Street, the scents of baked goods will tempt a slightly weary traveler wishing to be indulged, as will the beautiful chocolates on display along with a variety of teas in pretty tins to bring home as a souvenir.

Nearby, at HOME ON 6TH an enticing — and substantial — curated collection of stylish yet easy-to-wear clothing is worth exploring. There are also jewelry and other accessories, and you'll want to venture down the hall — past the vintage Barbie dolls — to check out a large selection of antique furniture, housewares and vintage ephemera.

Prosser Chamber of Commerce Horse Heaven Saloon features murals inside and out.

For lunch, grab ahold of one of the pair of six-shooter door handles and make your way into THE HORSE HEAVEN SALOON for a hearty and nostalgic meal. The 12-ounce serving of meatloaf would suit a hungry range hand; this platter is best accompanied by a pint of one of their own brews. Be sure to look all the way around the dining area at the arresting large-scale murals of local life swirling on the walls.

click to enlarge Prosser Chamber of Commerce The historic Princess Theatre

Also downtown is the historic PRINCESS THEATRE, on Meade Avenue, which opened in 1920, though it's the wonderful art moderne marquee, dating from the theater's 1948 refurbishment into a movie house that will grab your attention. While movies are still shown on occasion, there's also a regular mainstage drama schedule, as well as chill jazz and classical performances in the Green Room accompanied by food and drink.

In fact, there's a surprisingly active slate of events for a town of just over 6,000, according to John-Paul Estey, executive director of the Prosser Chamber of Commerce. He notes that BREWMINATTI, a downtown cafe seating just over 100, frequently hosts live music, including bigger-name rock, folk and Americana performers who pass through on their way to Portland. On April 27, Luke Bella, a six-time National Fiddle Contest champion and member of Lyle Lovett's Large Band stops in.

Larger community events include the annual SCOTTISH FEST AND HIGHLAND GAMES. Now in its 21st year, the event is held on the third Saturday in June. "It's my favorite event," says Estey. "It started out with local boys getting together and throwing cabers and stones." Over the years, the event has grown. "They bring in four Celtic bands, there's a dance competition," Estey says, but the throwing of various items — stones, anvils, kegs — remains a popular, and highly competitive, event.

Prosser Chamber of Commerce Scottish Fest and Highland Games

Held in July, the annual ARTWALK AND WINE GALA brings in artists who Estey says are encouraged to not only show their work, but also demonstrate their artistic process, from oil painting to glass fusing. And in September, perhaps Prosser's most photogenic event, THE GREAT PROSSER BALLOON RALLY, fills the sky with colorful orbs. Estey says kayakers have recently discovered that the Yakima River running through town is a spectacular place to watch the balloons floating by.

Despite all that, there's no doubt the thing that draws most visitors to Prosser is the wine. And in Prosser, wine tasting is a refreshingly unpretentious affair, with reservations not generally required. The hardest part may be choosing where to go.

On Lee Road, east of downtown, you'll find TASTING ROOMS for Alexandria Nicole Cellars and Hogue Cellars as well as Narratif, Kestrel Vintners and Tirriddis Sparkling Wines. Nearby is 14 Hands Winery's expansive tasting room, complete with dynamic galloping horses metalwork. North of 14 Hands, you can enjoy tasting while taking in the commanding view of the Yakima River at Desert Wind Winery.

At VINTNER'S VILLAGE, just off of Interstate 82, 10 tasting rooms are arrayed within walking distance in an artfully landscaped area. We stopped in for a flight at THURSTON WOLFE, where for $15 you can choose from all-reds or mixed flights. We ended up sharing a table with a couple of wine club members who had just arrived from the West side. They insisted we try the mustard — only available onsite — and quickly arranged a mustard-tasting with some pretzels. They were right. We had to buy a jar. That laid-back, friendly vibe was typical of the Prosser tasting rooms we visited.

Anne McGregor Taste a variety of cabernets at the Milbrandt Vineyards tasting room.

At MILBRANDT VINEYARDS tasting room, bottle price points check in at $11 to $62, says Susie Wahlquist, a general manager for Milbrandt Family Wines. "We have something for everyone — our wines are a really great representation of what Washington state has to offer." Tasting room manager Andrea Abercrombie says both the Milbrandt label and Ryan Patrick label wines featured at the tasting room are created by the same winemaker, Kendall Mix. "I think that he plays a little bit more with the Ryan Patrick. Milbrandt is a little bit more of the classic style," she says.

We sampled six Milbrandt wines for $25 (waived with $35 wine purchase). A rosé and a chardonnay started things off, but it was the four big bold reds that were a lot of fun — including three very different cabernet sauvignons.

"Wine is a beautiful thing," says Wahlquist. "It brings us together as a community. It gives us culture... I see Washington really shining through as one of the very successful wine regions in the world. We've got the perfect climate for it."

Our roadtrip lasted almost exactly 24 hours, but we'll be going back — to taste more wine and, with any luck, meet more of the friendly folks who call Prosser home.