Heated outdoor dining options open around the Inland Northwest as indoor service is prohibited

was the resounding message from Inland Northwest restaurants as they took to social media early this week to update customers on their winter plans now that indoor dining is once again prohibited.Through at least Dec. 14, indoor dining and drinking won’t be allowed in Washington as Gov. Jay Inslee reinstated restrictions on indoor activities to reduce the growing spread of COVID-19.But restaurants and bars are expanding on the creative solutions many of them came up with this summer to encourage more diners to safely enjoy a meal together outdoors.Limited outdoor dining with good airflow and no more than five people per table is allowed under the orders, which means many places are keeping their patios open for those willing to brave the cold. Igloos, pods or tents can stay open if windows and doors remain open while people are inside and ample sanitation is provided between groups. Enclosed outdoor structures should not use carbon monoxide-producing heating, like propane, and have adequate airflow.Here’s a list of outdoor patios where you can still get that in-person meal or beverage service (it’s impossible to capture every place that’s open, but we tried to include a variety).Prohibition GastropubThe Flying GoatBigfoot Pub and Eatery5 North Brewing Co.Jackson St. Bar and GrillHappy Trails to BrewsCheckerboard TaproomRed WheelNo-Li BrewhouseSouth Perry PizzaLunaPressPerry Street BrewingRemedy Kitchen and TavernTrue Legends GrillMillwood Brewing Co.Charlie P’sStormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced SaloonOsprey RestaurantGlobe Bar and KitchenBorracho Taco and TequileriaBrick West BrewingBrowne’s BistroPacific Ave PizzaDavenport GrandBark, A Rescue Pub (coming soon)Saranac Public HouseNectar Wine and Beer (coming soon)VeraciWild Bill’s LongbarMerry Cellars