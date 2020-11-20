Heated outdoor dining options open around the Inland Northwest as indoor service is prohibited

Through at least Dec. 14, indoor dining and drinking won’t be allowed in Washington as Gov. Jay Inslee reinstated restrictions on indoor activities to reduce the growing spread of COVID-19.
But restaurants and bars are expanding on the creative solutions many of them came up with this summer to encourage more diners to safely enjoy a meal together outdoors.
Here’s a list of outdoor patios where you can still get that in-person meal or beverage service (it’s impossible to capture every place that’s open, but we tried to include a variety).
North Spokane
Prohibition Gastropub
The Flying Goat
Bigfoot Pub and Eatery
5 North Brewing Co.
Jackson St. Bar and Grill
Happy Trails to Brews
East Spokane
Checkerboard Taproom
Red Wheel
No-Li Brewhouse
South Spokane
South Perry Pizza
Luna
Press
Perry Street Brewing
Remedy Kitchen and Tavern
Spokane Valley / Liberty Lake
True Legends Grill
Millwood Brewing Co.
Charlie P’s
Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon
Downtown
Osprey Restaurant
Globe Bar and Kitchen
Borracho Taco and Tequileria
Brick West Brewing
Browne’s Bistro
Pacific Ave Pizza
Davenport Grand
Bark, A Rescue Pub (coming soon)
Saranac Public House
Nectar Wine and Beer (coming soon)
Veraci
Cheney
Wild Bill’s Longbar
Pullman
Merry Cellars