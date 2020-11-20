Heated outdoor dining options open around the Inland Northwest as indoor service is prohibited

By

click to enlarge Osprey Restaurant's patio overlooking the Spokane River has heaters and fire pits to keep guests warm. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Osprey Restaurant's patio overlooking the Spokane River has heaters and fire pits to keep guests warm.
"Well, here we go again” was the resounding message from Inland Northwest restaurants as they took to social media early this week to update customers on their winter plans now that indoor dining is once again prohibited.

Through at least Dec. 14, indoor dining and drinking won’t be allowed in Washington as Gov. Jay Inslee reinstated restrictions on indoor activities to reduce the growing spread of COVID-19.

But restaurants and bars are expanding on the creative solutions many of them came up with this summer to encourage more diners to safely enjoy a meal together outdoors.
Related
Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

Limited outdoor dining with good airflow and no more than five people per table is allowed under the orders, which means many places are keeping their patios open for those willing to brave the cold. Igloos, pods or tents can stay open if windows and doors remain open while people are inside and ample sanitation is provided between groups. Enclosed outdoor structures should not use carbon monoxide-producing heating, like propane, and have adequate airflow.


Here’s a list of outdoor patios where you can still get that in-person meal or beverage service (it’s impossible to capture every place that’s open, but we tried to include a variety).

North Spokane
Prohibition Gastropub
The Flying Goat
Bigfoot Pub and Eatery
5 North Brewing Co.
Jackson St. Bar and Grill
Happy Trails to Brews

East Spokane
 Checkerboard Taproom
Red Wheel
No-Li Brewhouse

South Spokane
South Perry Pizza
Luna
Press
Perry Street Brewing
Remedy Kitchen and Tavern


Spokane Valley / Liberty Lake
True Legends Grill
Millwood Brewing Co.
Charlie P’s
Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon

Downtown
Osprey Restaurant
Globe Bar and Kitchen
Borracho Taco and Tequileria
Brick West Brewing
Browne’s Bistro
Pacific Ave Pizza
Davenport Grand
Bark, A Rescue Pub (coming soon)
Saranac Public House
Nectar Wine and Beer (coming soon)
Veraci

Cheney
Wild Bill’s Longbar

Pullman
Merry Cellars

The original print version of this article was headlined "Braving the Cold"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Republicans won't run away from Donald Trump — because he taught them they can't trust anyone else
A look back at the late Sean Connery's pioneering take on James Bond
It's time to rethink what victory looks like
As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine
New KSPS series Inland Sessions showcases the region's musicians through in-studio performances, conversations
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

By Chey Scott

Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

Inland Northwest hospitals plan for surge in COVID patients as cases dramatically increase

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Kootenai Health has had to divert patients.

Schools in the Inland Northwest haven't caused major COVID-19 outbreaks — but experts still urge for slow reopening

By Wilson Criscione

In Spokane Public Schools, kindergartners and first-graders are currently back for in-person learning.

COVID-19 hits Family Promise Open Doors, shelter says, infecting 17 people

By Wilson Criscione

17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Open Doors shelter in Spokane
More »

Latest in Food News

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

By Chey Scott

Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine

By Chey Scott

Inland Curry's beef kofta with cumin rice.

A celebration of authentic Indian flavors await at the newly opened India House in Post Falls

By Carrie Scozzaro

Post Falls' new India House boasts an array of flavors.

Area restaurants shift plans for dine-in holiday service, with many also offering pre-orders for dishes to take home

By Chey Scott

Beverly's is one local spot offering Thanksgiving treats.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Thanksgiving Family Meal To-Go

Thanksgiving Family Meal To-Go @ Max at Mirabeau

Tue., Nov. 24 and Thu., Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 19-25, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation