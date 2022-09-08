Heighten your fall into autumn with these three cannabis products

click to enlarge Take your favorite seasonal treats to the next level with Hot Sugar or Chewee's caramels — both made locally.

With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, cool weather enthusiasts around the Inland Northwest are happily adding layers to their wardrobe before heading out to sip pumpkin spice lattes. Caffeine, however, isn't the only drug that pivots well as summer turns into autumn. Cannabis users can also embrace the progression into crisp nights and crunchy leaves with some autumnal takes on their drug of choice. Here are three fun ways to get seasonal when you get stoned this fall.

HIGH CUISINE

Cooking and baking with cannabis can seem daunting if you've never made an infused butter, sugar or tincture before, but that shouldn't keep you out of the kitchen. There are some easy shortcuts available for those who are culinarily challenged but curious.

The Hot Sugar brand from Spokane Valley's Grow Op Farms has a line of THC-infused granulated sugar products that can be easily swapped for regular sugar in a cookie or brownie recipe. Northwest Cannabis Solutions' line of Chewee's caramels pair wonderfully with apples and can be melted into homemade or store-bought caramel, with a simple formula of one dose per apple mixed into the regular caramel.

SIMPLE BUT LITERAL

Fear not, those of you who want to experience fall through cannabis but also want to get straight to the point with it. Harmony Farms, a pesticide-free grower from the Olympia area, has a concentrate cartridge known as Autumn Blend. It's relatively high-potency for oil at 81 percent THC. It's a no-nonsense vape that will get you where you want to be, or higher if you're not careful. Plus, with "autumn" in the name it's easy to make the association stick with you for the whole time you're stoned.

BATH TIME

During the sweltering heat of summer, the bathtub is an often forgotten part of one's home. Rejuvenating cold showers take top billing over relaxing hot baths, especially when temperatures hover in the 80s well after sunset. But as the evenings cool, the allure of warm water returns. So why not kick the relaxation of a bath up with a bomb, specifically a cannabis-infused bath bomb?

While they won't get you high in the traditional sense, an infused bath does allow your body to absorb cannabinoids through your skin, which produces a body high that can be pain-killing, relaxing and mildly sedating. Adding other salts and fragrances can increase the spa-like feel of your experience. Pro tip: even if it is still warm outside, you won't regret having a heater going when you get out of the bath. ♦