Help determine the future of Spokane's parks and natural lands with a simple survey

By

click to enlarge A new playground at Riverfront Park - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
A new playground at Riverfront Park

Everyone’s been pretty excited to experience the changes in Riverfront Park, from the Ice Ribbon to the lit-up Pavilion and now to the Hooptown USA court complex. Others are noticing, too, as Riverfront Park was recently one of 12 park projects in the United States and Canada to win the prestigious Urban Land Institute of the America Award of Excellence. But did you know the planning for all those Riverfront Park changes started more than a decade ago?

Spokane Parks and Recreation works carefully and with community input, and that’s why they’re now asking for your help on their Park & Natural Lands Master Plan by filling out their online survey to help guide next steps in the process.

“This gives us an opportunity to hear from our community,” says director of Parks & Recreation at the City of Spokane, Garrett Jones. “How can your neighborhood park be improved, what are the gaps, what do you want to see more of? We want the public to drive this plan, and we’d love to hear from everyone.”

You have until Monday, Aug. 9, to fill out the survey. Later this fall, you’ll be asked for more input as Parks will host a series of workshops to share the results of the survey and offer some potential new projects to tackle.

The community effort will result in a final master plan that will aim to fill gaps in the parks system and guide programming priorities. And it will dictate funding over the coming decade, so now’s your chance to get involved.

