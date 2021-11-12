Here's how Spokane health officer's salary stacks up against other top public jobs

By

click to enlarge The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health approved the health officer salary at more than $247,000, making it one of the highest paid public jobs in the region. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health approved the health officer salary at more than $247,000, making it one of the highest paid public jobs in the region.

When hiring Dr. Francisco Velázquez on Oct. 6, the Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health simultaneously approved his salary at more than $247,000 per year, making him one of the highest paid public employees in the region.

That isn't an amount Velázquez asked for but came from a range established by the health district's human resources department. HR updated the salary ranges for all jobs at the beginning of the year, explains health district spokeswoman Kelli Hawkins.

"They conduct a salary survey on a regular schedule to see what's happening in the Spokane region specifically," Hawkins says, "to make sure they have a competitive and fair compensation for each of the positions."


For his part, Velázquez says he was presented with the salary range for his experience level and said, "sounds fair to me." He didn't negotiate for a different number when asking to take on the role he'd served in as interim for the last year.

"I understand that people have questions. One of the things I pride myself on is I try to communicate and provide as much information as I can," he says. "I don't want there to be any mysteries."

Velázquez also receives about $42,000 per year in other benefits including retirement contributions, health coverage, and other worker insurance.

His predecessor, Dr. Bob Lutz, was making $213,635 as of October 2020, with about $17,800 in other benefits, according to public records.


For comparison, here are some of the other top public employee salaries in the area (not including benefits):
  • Adam Swinyard, Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools: $239,700
  • Nadine Woodward, Mayor of Spokane: $168,000
  • Spokane County Commissioners: $117,434 each
  • Prosecuting Attorney/Spokane County Superior Court Judges: $199,675 each
  • Medical Examiner: $260,000+
Dr. Francisco Vel&aacute;zquez is &#10;excited to address pressing public health issues.

Thrust into a health district in turmoil, Spokane Health Officer Francisco Velázquez says he's prepared to lead

Thrust into a health district in turmoil, Spokane Health Officer Francisco Velázquez says he's prepared to lead

By Samantha Wohlfeil

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Francisco Vel&aacute;zquez is &#10;excited to address pressing public health issues.

As Spokane adds permanent shelter space, homeless advocates worry it's still not enough for winter

By Wilson Criscione

By Wilson Criscione

A former emergency shelter run by the Salvation Army is being transformed into the Way Out Center.

Far-right candidates in Spokane Valley fared poorly in election compared to more moderate opponents

FROM LEFT: Pamela Haley, Ben Wick and Laura Padden are &#10;the winners (so far) in the Spokane Valley City Council races.

Six takeaways from the 2021 Spokane City Council election results

By Daniel Walters

By Daniel Walters

Six takeaways from the 2021 Spokane City Council election results
More »

Inslee issues stay home order, Trump wants to ease social distancing measures, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

By Josh Kelety

Gov. Jay Inslee

'This is not a hall monitor situation': Spokane police will focus on education, not enforcement of stay home order

By Josh Kelety

By Josh Kelety

'This is not a hall monitor situation': Spokane police will focus on education, not enforcement of stay home order

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.
Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

