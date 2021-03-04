Sponsored Content

Here's your chance to do some good — for our community and your tastebuds

Gordy's Sichuan Gan Pung Chicken
Gordy's Sichuan Gan Pung Chicken

Right now, in kitchens across the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, chefs are prepped up and ready for you to join in the Great Dine Out. After persevering through such a difficult year, the Great Dine Out is the perfect time to get out and support these local businesses. Money spent locally stays local, supporting local jobs and preserving a healthy local economy. It's a crucial job, but delicious, too! Local restaurants have picked their favorite, signature dishes to share with diners from March 12-27, and in this guide you'll learn everything you need to make the most of this culinary choose-your-own-adventure.

Do you want to stick close to home and support your friendly, neighborhood cafe? Great! There are offerings in every corner of Spokane and Kootenai counties. Do you prefer a tour of, say, the best BBQ or Thai food? No problem, as you can find tons of options in a wide variety of cuisines. And it's all pandemic-friendly, as you can choose to partake in whatever way you prefer — dine in, takeout, via delivery or outside on a patio.

So read on and let's all do some good together!

Trending

The Great Dine Out
Spokane’s police contract shows cops and police reform advocates can agree; it just might take a very, very long time
The MAC's spring exhibit of costumes from hit British period drama Downton Abbey includes local tie-ins and a special collab
The contrast between our first and 45th presidents could not be clearer
From Marilyn Monroe to Malcolm McDowell: Great performances the Oscars ignored
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Promoted Events

The Great Dine Out Sponsored

The Great Dine Out

A True Team Effort: How the Great Dine Out came together Sponsored

Magnolia American Brasserie

Dining Destination: Downtown Spokane Sponsored

Magnolia American Brasserie's chicken piquant with green beans.

Rockafella Y'all: Deconstructing the Dish Sponsored

Bacon, whipped cream and an egg top this beloved chicken and waffles.
More »
More Promoted Events »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival: Hope in a Broken World

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival: Hope in a Broken World

Through March 12

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation