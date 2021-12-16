High for the holidays? Try some of these Christmas(ish) edibles you can find at Spokane dispensaries

By

click to enlarge Blood orange truffles from Swifts Edibles
Blood orange truffles from Swifts Edibles

It's that time of year when we stuff our faces with food and drink until it hurts. Unfortunately, the local weed market hasn't included any candy canes, peppermint bark or gingerbread that's been infused with THC. But we can make due.

If you prefer to "vibe out" rather than collapse in a pool of eggnog and bourbon at your nearby holiday function, there are some great edible options to check out at a dispensary near you.

click to enlarge greenzone2-3-96345caec5e4408b.jpg

MR. MOXEY'S RELAX MINTS, 20 5-MG MINTS, $40

Keep it classy with Mr. Moxey's Mints. At just 5 milligrams of THC, Mr. Moxey's Mints are a tasty way to keep a balanced high for you and your friends. These mints include all-natural flavors like cinnamon, hops flowers and linden blossom, and come in themed tins, like "Dream" and "Calm." There are 20 mints in each of their old-fashioned tins, so you know you'll have enough to spread the holiday cheer. Apex Cannagear • 1325 N. Division St., Suite 103

BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL HARD CANDIES FROM GOODIES, 10 10-MG CANDIES, $14

Nothing says holidays like tradition, and what could be more traditional than a hard candy? Check out the brown butter caramel edibles from Goodies for a holiday treat that will last more than a couple of chomps. These hard candies come 10 to a bag and are 10 milligrams of THC each. Lucky Leaf Co. • 1111 W. First Ave.

click to enlarge greenzone2-4-37c02f673e87d9e7.jpg

CATAPULT COFFEE FROM FAIRWINDS CANNABIS, ONE 10-MG SERVING, $10

Fairwinds Cannabis asks the simple questions. Why have a joint and a cup of coffee when you could simply add the two things together? Its Catapult Mocha Coffee does just that. Simply add the 10mg, THC-infused coffee mix to a 12-ounce cup of hot water and enjoy. Bonus: Fairwinds partners with local coffee roasters in its hometown of Vancouver, Wash., to create these hot beverages. Pick some up in Spokane Valley. Green Light • 10309 E. Trent Ave.

BLOOD ORANGE TRUFFLES FROM SWIFTS, 10 10-MG PIECES, $24

Are blood orange chocolates considered festive? It's not clear. At least the blood orange truffles from Swifts Edibles certainly look festive. Every box comes with 10 truffles, each with 10 milligrams of THC and a blood orange center wrapped in rich dark chocolate. From Swift's: "The rich whipped crème chocolate ganache, wrapped in an artisan shell, melts the day away leaving you deliciously free." Find yourself a box. Primo Cannabis • 21630 E. Gilbert Rd., Otis Orchards

The original print version of this article was headlined "Eat, Drink & Be Merry"

