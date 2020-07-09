History is happening all around us these past months, making it a great time to learn even more about the American story

By

click to enlarge The pandemic offers an opportunity to brush up on American history.
The pandemic offers an opportunity to brush up on American history.

Civic learning should be on the upswing in America after years of waning in the public sphere. The COVID-19 pandemic's "safer at home" orders coast to coast have led to more Americans taking time to read and learn about the country they call home. How many people have used this time at home to get back to basics and spend more time reading?

The better for all our citizenship — knowing about America and our history makes us all better Americans. U.S. history is a story of tragedy and triumph, sacrifice and courage, politics and public service, war and peace, economic success and economic woe — and all things in between. It's a story that instructs policymakers in the mistakes of history — how not to conduct public policy — as well as lessons to be learned. U.S. history has plenty for everyone, if only we take time to learn and remember it.

With so many changes for our students this year, it is a unique time for students to study civics and better prepare for the future that awaits them — and learn how best to advocate and engage. Only by studying from and appreciating the past can young people prepare adequately for the future.

Newsweek and other publications periodically test Americans by giving them the U.S. Immigration Test. Americans routinely fail this civics exam, not realizing why we celebrate the Fourth of July or how many years a U.S. senator serves in federal office. Americans of all ages are routinely undereducated about civic learning. Or they have forgotten what they had been taught in school back when civics was even offered. Perhaps that's why many states are requiring that high school students must pass the U.S. Immigration Test to graduate, and other states are including civic learning as part of their student curriculum.

Patriotism is an important part of civic learning. As American discussion of politics has become coarser recently, we see that many fellow Americans are less tolerant of those who hold opposing political views, instead of just "agreeing to disagree" or seeking to persuade a political opponent while still remaining friends. Civility is defined as politeness in speech or behavior. Patriotism may be defined as devotion to and vigorous support for one's country. It's important to remember during these unprecedented times that we can together love our country without disparaging one another and being impolite in the process.

To that point, civic learning can enhance civility and patriotism as more Americans better recall and appreciate America's history, reflect on trying times in our nation's history and hopefully take this time to remember to treat each other with courtesy and politeness, regardless of political differences. It was Ghandi who once highlighted, "There go my people. I am their leader and I must follow them." If schools — and we as citizens of this country — can be knowledgeable about our history and what makes us great, and we can in turn lead our country back to strong patriotism and civil discourse, others will follow.

Even as we navigate these dark times in the United States and globally, all Americans should take time to recall America's history and appreciate the tough times previous generations have endured, as well as the successes we have celebrated. Policymakers at home should take time to refresh their knowledge of history and learn what we have done right as a nation to help better prepare for the future. Civilians of all ages should take this time to learn of — and respect — America's military sacrifices and be thankful for the freedoms we enjoy each and every day.

The pandemic need not paralyze us. This can be a time that inspires us to greatness — a time to learn about civics and remember what it means to be an American. ♦

George Nethercutt represented the 5th District of Washington in Congress from 1995-2005.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Brush up on Our History"

Tags

Trending

How I learned to stop worrying and love Weezer
S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page
What does it mean to be American?
A daughter’s harrowing journey to support her father in his fight with COVID-19
Pop Up Picnic Spokane brings the dinner party outdoors with personalized dining setups
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of History , Civics

Toppling statues is an American tradition, not historical erasure

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, before it was removed.

On the home front

By Matt Thompson

An empty downtown Spokane.

Remembering the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens

By Chey Scott

Mount St. Helens continued to spew ash into the sky for nine hours after the initial 8:32 am eruption. This aerial view shows the mountain's southwest side.

The way we work, live and play has changed dramatically. It will change again

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Work has come home with us.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

On The Street

On The Street

Toppling statues is an American tradition, not historical erasure

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, before it was removed.

It is no longer possible for me to remain stationary

By Heidi Lasher

Demonstrators in Spokane on May 31.
More »

Readers also liked…

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

By Josh Kelety

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

Coeur d'Alene-based virologist Karen Yao says that the Inland Northwest should take the threat of COVID-19 seriously

By Josh Kelety

Coeur d'Alene-based virologist Karen Yao says that the Inland Northwest should take the threat of COVID-19 seriously
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

John Lewis: Good Trouble

John Lewis: Good Trouble @ Magic Lantern Theatre

Through July 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

George Nethercutt

From 1995-2005, George Nethercutt was the Republican Congressman from Spokane. He contributes to the commentary section of the Inlander.

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation