Holocaust exhibit travels from D.C. to Gonzaga, sharing how xenophobia, isolationism and bureaucracy affected America's response to genocide

By

click to enlarge Holocaust exhibit travels from D.C. to Gonzaga, sharing how xenophobia, isolationism and bureaucracy affected America's response to genocide
Chiana McInelly photo
"Americans and the Holocaust" is on display through Oct. 6.

The "Americans and the Holocaust" exhibition tells two stories.

The first is a harrowing one with which we are all too familiar: The systematic persecution and extermination of European Jews by Nazi Germany and its allies, which resulted in the murder of 6 million people between 1933 and 1945.

In the second, less-known story, America's bureaucratic incompetence and all-consuming fear of outsiders led to a glaring disconnect between the country's disapproval of the Nazi treatment of Jews and its desire to act. This moral stalemate rendered America largely ineffective in responding to requests for help from Jewish people.

The exhibition, currently displayed in the Rare Reading Room on the third floor of Gonzaga University's Foley Library, asks audiences to critically examine the documents presented, as well as their own preconceived notions about America's response to the Holocaust.

The exhibition contains four distinct sections, which chronicle American history leading into the Holocaust and then World War II. These sections contain primary source materials that demonstrate America's awareness of the Holocaust and unfortunate lack of action. One 1938 newspaper article from the Los Angeles Examiner sticks out, with the headline "Nazis warn world Jews will be wiped out unless evacuated by democracies."

"You sort of expect people to go through in a very passive manner, and they really haven't," says Dustin Gomez, program assistant at Foley Library. "They're really engaging with the ideas and having conversations."

The exhibition was originally created in 2018 and is permanently housed at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. In a continued effort to educate a wider audience about the Holocaust, the museum, in collaboration with the American Library Association, sponsored the creation and transportation of the 1,100-square-foot traveling exhibition to 50 U.S. libraries.

According to Brad Matthies, associate dean of Gonzaga University's Foley Library Center, the application process to host the exhibit was rigorous. When he reviewed the application back in 2019, Matthies said the most important question he needed to answer was, "Do we have a good network?"

As it turns out, due to Gonzaga University's community outreach efforts through groups like the Jewish Bulldogs and the Center for the Study of Hate, as well as contacts established by library Dean Paul Bracke, many organizations were ready to submit glowing reference letters on the Foley Library's behalf. In total, about 20 organizations endorsed the library, including local synagogues, on-campus departments and human rights groups.

Out of 250 public and academic libraries that applied, Foley Library was one of 50 selected to host the exhibition. Matthies was elated.

"I actually got the announcement when I was at a doctor's appointment," he recalls.

Unfortunately, shortly after the Foley Library was awarded the traveling exhibit, Gonzaga's campus shut down due to COVID. Matthies says this happened the day after he and his colleagues had finished setting up the exhibition, which was "devastating." The exhibition sat untouched for three months before a small crew could go in and pack up the materials to send back to D.C.

Matthies says during the height of COVID, he and his colleagues went to work strengthening relationships with various partners, including the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle.

These efforts culminated into a panel discussion held on Sept. 8 with Holocaust survivor and Spokane resident Carla Peperzak, now 98, as the keynote speaker.

Trending

As a teenager, she aided the Dutch resistance by hiding fellow Jews and forging identity cards so members of the Jewish community could go undetected by Nazi officers. Peperzak is committed to sharing her experience as a member of the Holocaust Center for Humanity's Speakers Bureau.

The panel discussion, "Remembering Our Past to Inform Our Future," drew upon Peperzak's example of bravery and called upon the audience to stand firm against hatred. Vanessa Waldref, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, spoke at the event, declaring that when it comes to acts of hate, "reporting is critical."

In light of the prevalence of hate acts, Matthies encourages audiences to "engage with [the exhibition] and apply it to some of the hate and rhetoric that we're seeing today." ♦

Americans and the Holocaust • Through Oct. 6, open Mon-Tue, Thu-Sun from 1-5 pm; Wed from 3-7 pm • Free • Gonzaga University Foley Library, third floor • gonzaga.edu/foley-library • 509-313-6533

The original print version of this article was headlined "Never Forget"

Tags

Speaking of...

Study finds Spokane's poorer neighborhoods are hotter during heat waves

By Nate Sanford

Study finds Spokane's poorer neighborhoods are hotter during heat waves

Spokane's parks are among the best in the nation; it's time to make them even better

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

Spokane's parks are among the best in the nation; it's time to make them even better

New to campus and in need of sustenance? Let us direct you to some great spots for family, friends and fun

By Inlander Staff

New to campus and in need of sustenance? Let us direct you to some great spots for family, friends and fun

GOP reaction to the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's home is a sign of the times

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

GOP reaction to the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's home is a sign of the times
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Local author Lora Senf introduces kids to horror writing through her debut novel, The Clackity

By Madison Pearson

Local author Lora Senf introduces kids to horror writing through her debut novel, The Clackity

What Saul Goodman can teach Westeros and Middle Earth about prequel television

By Daniel Walters

What Saul Goodman can teach Westeros and Middle Earth about prequel television

Art for everyone, Kate Lebo wins a Washington State Book Award, plus new music!

Art for everyone, Kate Lebo wins a Washington State Book Award, plus new music!

THEATER REVIEW: Hairspray features big hair, big voices and big ideas

By Madison Pearson

THEATER REVIEW: Hairspray features big hair, big voices and big ideas
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 22-28, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation