Home show touring from the comfort of your home

While the annual Fall Parade of Homes didn't allow for in-person wandering this year, thousands of visitors still explored 21 homes that were built and staged for the home show through virtual tours. Most homes featured 3-D video and interviews with the builder.

The virtual show actually offered something the traditional, in-person event didn't. "A lot of people are moving to Spokane from all over, and to let them know what we have to offer in our market here is a really great idea," says Taylor Clanagan, marketing and communications coordinator for the Spokane Homebuilders Association.

Popular features in the 2020 show included outdoor living spaces. "A lot of builders are also working their way into more energy efficient homes. That's a coming new focus," says Clanagan.

The home with the most views and shares and the People's Choice winner for the over $700,000 category was Kuntz Construction's $1 million, 3,000-square-foot home in Indian Canyon.

Though it's too late to vote on your favorites or schedule in-person showings, photo tours of all the homes will be available on the SHBA website at least until next year's show. And there are plans to offer virtual tours again next year. "I think it's adapting to the new way of life," says Clanagan.

Visit spokanefestivalofhomes.com