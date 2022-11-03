How to glide into the world of Nordic skiing with ease

click to enlarge A great winter sport without a big time or monetary commitment.

Winter's snow and frigid temperatures may bring an end to some sports that define the summer, but they open the door to many other outdoor sports and activities. One of these is arguably among the most fun and beginner-friendly of all winter rec: Nordic skiing, aka cross-country skiing.

"Cross-country skiing is sort of the entry for a lot of things in the winter because you can do it inexpensively, and you can do it on your own timeframe," says Mark Beattie, a sales associate and technician at Fitness Fanatics, a longtime local bike and Nordic ski shop in Millwood. "It gives you the sense of motion on sticks, which then makes it easier to get into downhill skiing or other things."

And it's a gateway into a plethora of other winter sports, such as snowshoeing or backcountry touring. So, if you try Nordic skiing and want to take on a sport with more speed or more control, you'll already have learned some techniques that will make those other activities easier.

And unlike other types of skiing, which require steeper hills or sloped areas to go down, you can Nordic ski almost anywhere. Beattie says the region offers some groomed areas, such as at Mt. Spokane or 49° North, that are great for starting out because the trails are already prepared and don't require you to go off trail at all.

Farragut State Park near Athol, Idaho also has good, flatter trails that are well suited for people just starting out, he says. Some golf courses in the Inland Northwest also allow people to Nordic ski on their fields in the winter.

Nordic skiing doesn't require a big monetary or time commitment, says Beattie. "If I go to a ski area and I spend $90 or $100 on a lift ticket or $200 if you go to one of the big resorts, I'm going to be there from dawn to dusk," he says. "But I can go cross-country skiing and I can spend 45 minutes or two hours and really enjoy myself, and I didn't have to make a huge investment in either time or money."

He also advises that people avoid overdressing, especially when starting out, as you can get started in almost anything as long as you have somewhere to go to change or to dry out and warm up if you get wet. Most knowledgeable Nordic skiers advise dressing in layers and choosing breathable, moisture-wicking and wind-resistant materials, such as wool or polyester rather than cotton, down or Gore-tex, as well as wearing a hat, gloves and sunglasses.

"You assume because it's cold out, you're going to be freezing, but because you're moving and your body is working a little bit, you produce a fair amount of heat," Beattie says. "So you might carry a little bit of extra clothing in a backpack, but you want to dress more lightly than you would expect the first time out."

He says it's a good idea to bring things like an extra pair of gloves in case you fall down and get your original pair wet; also bring food and water with you, especially if you're planning on being out for a long time. When you go somewhere that you're unfamiliar with, pack a map or bring someone who knows their way around.

Beattie says one major component to Nordic skiing that can make or break your experience is how well — or poorly — your gear fits.

"The boots need to fit. If they're too big, you won't have any fun; if they're too small, you won't have any fun," he says. "And the skis are based on your weight, so you might find a pair of $10 skis at a garage sale that are just the wrong size for you, and you'll have no fun because they either won't let you go forward or won't let you stop, one or the other."

Luckily, places like Fitness Fanatics offer services to help you choose the right gear, and they have rental services so you can try Nordic skiing without committing to buying gear.

They also partner with Mount Spokane State Park to do a variety of group lessons and private lessons at the Selkirk Lodge. Spokane's city Parks and Recreation program also offers group lessons and classes for beginners.

"We've got some excellent instructors up there, and they really do a good job of making it fun and making it something that you want to come back and do again," Beattie says. ♦