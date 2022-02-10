How to let cannabis and love languages influence your valentine

Forget the cliches of candlelit dinners or chocolates and a bouquet. This Valentine's Day, infuse your romantic plans with cannabis to take the holiday to a higher level with these love language-specific gifts for your significant other.

The love language concept was introduced by Dr. Gary Chapman in his 1992 book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. The love languages outlined are quality time, physical touch, acts of service, gift-giving and words of affirmation. Only three of the languages are addressed below because those who speak the gift-giving or words of affirmation languages are covered.

ACTS OF SERVICE

It's not quite time for spring cleaning, but you can get a jump-start on it and show your partner how much you care by taking time to clean their glassware. Unless you're cleaning them out with every single use, pipes and bongs are destined to take on gunk, grime and discoloration from regular use. Your sweetheart deserves better than having to smoke out of a stinky old piece of glass.

Grab some pipe cleaners, and go to town on the areas that can be reached. Then, fill the inside with isopropyl alcohol and coarse salt, cover the holes up, and shake until sparkling. A thorough rinse with soap and water at the end will have the pieces looking good as new again.

PHYSICAL TOUCH

The ever-expanding world of topicals, from CBD products you can find at the corner store to THC-laced items you can only get at licensed dispensaries, can be a gold mine for romantically minded gift-givers whose partners speak in physical touch. Most topicals, even THC-infused ones, won't produce a true high. What they will do, however, is amplify relaxing physical sensations. Pick up some infused oil or lotion, and treat your partner to a cannabis massage.

QUALITY TIME

If the special someone in your life feels loved by spending time with you, consider taking them into the kitchen this Valentine's Day to do some cooking with cannabis. It's a perfect way to put down the phones, turn off the TV and work on something fun and fulfilling with your partner.

has several infused recipes, from cookies and gummies to ice cream and popsicles. The time spent together will go beyond just time in the kitchen, too. You'll both be stoned with each other by the end, after all. ♦