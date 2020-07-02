How to properly imbibe during your next outdoors adventure

By

click to enlarge Don't leave any weed waste behind.
Don't leave any weed waste behind.

When camping, people take great care to keep what they drink ice cold in coolers. So why not apply the same level of preparedness to what you're smoking? Here are three ways to elevate your outdoors experience when it comes to cannabis.

Store in a Cool, Dry Area
How you carry your cannabis says a lot about your level of outdoorsmanship. You need to prepare for the environment you're heading into. If you're heading out for a day trip to hike some trails, then the plastic tube your pre-roll came in might suffice. But if you're hitting the water, you're risking a ruined joint.

Dry bags are a staple among people recreating on the water. You'll throw your phone in, of course, but remember to throw your stash in there, too, because wet weed doesn't work. You can even keep your cannabis separate with products like the aptly named Chrontainer — available online for under $10 — which is meant to keep your cannabis, and just your cannabis, safe and dry.

Leave No Trace
So, you need a container to bring your weed with you, but you might also need one to bring it back out. If you're smoking a joint, a blunt or anything that generates waste, you need to pack it out like you packed it in. Which is tricky, since transporting cannabis once it's been opened is illegal, but so is simply stomping out the crutch from your joint — not to mention rude as well. The problem is, that crutch is going to stink.

Fortunately, the rules that apply to keeping water off your weed before you smoke it also apply to keeping the smell on your weed once you've smoked it. Anything with an airtight seal — think Ziploc bags or freezer-safe containers — will do the trick.

Burn Bud, Not Yourself
Now that you're prepared to take care of your cannabis, it's time to let your cannabis help take care of you. Going outside in the summer means applying sunscreen, and sunscreen, like everything else, has found itself caught up in the hemp explosion in recent years.

THC-infused sunscreens are on the market, though it appears not currently in our region. Their hemp-infused cousins, though, are available nationwide. Target, the big-box behemoth, and Martha Stewart — a surprise were it not for her work with Snoop Dogg — sell Uncle Bud's Hemp Sunscreen and related products through their online marketplaces. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Elevated Camping"

Tags

Trending

As Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger leaves Spokane, the teachers union is eager for new leadership
Remembering the summer singles of 1999 as they turn legal drinking age
Artistic Director Dawn Wolski is leading the Inland Northwest Opera through the coronavirus with passion and some creative planning
As people clamor to get outside, outdoor recreation businesses recover
Local meal delivery services become a helpful resource for businesses and households as the pandemic continues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Outdoors

Regional summer camps hope the pandemic doesn't put activities on pause, but have backup plans ready if it does

By Chey Scott

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene is figuring out ways to bring its summer programming online if needed.

How Spokane Parks & Recreation can get you out of the house and into the great outdoors

By Macie White

Snowshoeing trips are just one option to get outdoors while it's still cold outside.

Expand your outdoor cooking repertoire by using a Dutch oven

By Carrie Scozzaro

Jacob Rothrock, who teaches outdoor living skills at North Idaho College, fires up the grill for a Dutch oven cooking tutorial in his back yard.

Climber Jess Roskelley reached his 'pinnacle of achievement' before his death. Now his family is left searching for answers

By Wilson Criscione

Jess Roskelley was one of the best alpine climbers in the world.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Cannabis activists think they have a good shot at legalization in the Big Sky State in 2020

By Will Maupin

Supporters are trying to get two cannabis-related measures on November's ballot.

Stay fresh with cannabis-infused mints

By Will Maupin

Stay fresh with cannabis-infused mints

Even in states where it's legal, cannabis laws can be tricky for summer travel

By Will Maupin

Weed may be legal in Washington, but not on federal lands like Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

Women's soccer is leading the way in normalizing CBD for pro athletes

By Will Maupin

Mendi founder Rachael Rapinoe (right) and her soccer superstar twin sister Megan.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Spokane Drive-In Fireworks Show

Spokane Drive-In Fireworks Show @ Dwight Merkel Sports Complex

Sat., July 4, 10 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 2- 8, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation